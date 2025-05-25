What is Annabelle doll? 5 legends about ‘demonic’ entity that inspired 3 movies

The infamous Annabelle doll, behind the American horror movie franchise, has disappeared out of nowhere. Social media is flooded with people claiming that the doll vanished during the paranormal tour. Incidents around Annabelle started in 1970 when she was purchased by a mother as a gift for her daughter. ( @lambas70/X)

Here's 5 legends about Annabelle

Origin of the doll

Annabelle takes inspiration from the Raggedy Anne doll, which was based on a character created in 1915. The doll had a triangular nose and hair made of red yarn and was placed in the Warrens Occult Museum in Connecticut. According to report by USA Today, eerie things started happening around Annabelle in 1970 when she was purchased by a mother as a gift for her daughter. The doll was said to be possessed by the spirit of Annabelle, a young girl who died on the property. Spooky incidents followed the family, including Annabelle levitating and even attempting to strangulate a family friend.

Edward and Lorrain meets Annabelle

Edward and Lorraine Warren, American paranormal investigators, first met the doll when they were called to investigate the incident. There, they diagnosed the doll as possessing a demonic spirit. They had a priest do an exorcism on the doll and placed it in the car, after which the couple faced car trouble, including Annabelle trying to break away, while taking the doll back to their office. After placing the doll in the museum, the Warrens continued documenting various alleged incidents of the doll, including moving on its own, making growling noises and harming anyone who mocked it.

Tour of "Devil on the Run tour"

Recently, the doll was on a tour called “Devil on the Run Tour”, which involved a tour of items from the Warren Occult Museum across the country. Paranormal expert Ryan Daniel Buell also shared a series of footage from the tour.

Rumours about Louisiana fires

While the doll was on a tour in Louisiana, many people claimed that the doll went missing. Just days after, a fire broke out at Nottoway Plantation in White Castle, Louisiana. While the officials confirmed that there is no connection between the fire, people on social media made conspiracy theories of the doll being behind the fire.

Anabelle movie franchise

Not only have there been alleged incidents related to the doll, but Annabelle has been the centre of a movie franchise known as Annabelle, which has three films. Based on the accounts of the Warren couple, they portray the haunted events behind Anabelle and those who lived with it.