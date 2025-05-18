Is Annabelle still in New Orleans? Here's what we know about haunted doll's next destination

Annabelle, the haunted doll accused of scratches, odd muttering, and even demonic attacks, arrived in New Orleans on May 13. Annabelle's next destination will be San Antonio, Texas.( X@lambas70)

Annabelle is most famous for her portrayal as a porcelain doll in the Conjuring movie world. The original Annabelle, however, is actually a gentle, red-haired Raggedy Ann who was given as a present to a young student of nursing in the 1970s.

The doll's presence set off a chain of inexplicable disruptions, according to the late Ed and Lorraine Warren, famous paranormal investigators.

Annabelle in New Orleans; ‘The energy is definitely different’

According to CT Insider, the Warrens Occult Museum in Connecticut was hosting a tour of the notorious Raggedy Ann doll, which some people think is possessed. She visited the Crescent City for the first time this week.

Ryan Daniel Buell, a paranormal detective, recorded Annabelle's entrance in the French Quarter in a video that went viral on TikTok.

In the video, Annabelle is seen being carried inside a Royal Street location while donning a black shroud and being placed inside a specially designed protective case with a cross engraved on it.

In a TikTok post, Buell stated, “The energy is definitely different here.” He also mentioned that he prayed the Lord's Prayer while assisting with the doll's transfer inside.

Ghost City Tours is showcasing the doll for a two-day event that is limited, but tickets sold out fast. In what organizers say is a safe event, visitors will have the opportunity to see Annabelle from a foot away behind reinforced glass.

Annabelle's next destination will be San Antonio, Texas.

Who is organising Annabelle tour?

The Warrens, the New England Society for Psychic Research, is conducting the Anabelle tour. The organizers say the purpose of the tour is to inform the public about the Warrens' case files and educate visitors that even popular characters like Annabelle have actual, terrifying origin stories, 4WWL reported.