Another real-life Annabelle? UK couple brings haunted doll into home, then this happens...

UK residents JP Kenny, 34, and Kymmi Jeffrey, 38, who have two wonderful children, Snow and Pebble, recently welcomed another member to their family. However, this member is actually dead and resides inside a doll. Yes, you read that right. While typically people would run away if they ever experienced something paranormal, this UK couple bought Annie, one of the country's most haunted dolls. Since the couple bought the haunted doll into their home, they claimed paranormal activities. (Unsplash)

The owner of the doll, knowing that the Cheshire family would be the only ones to take her in because of their love for ghosts and spirits, approached them about finding a new home for the doll. The family described how, since bringing her, they have been experiencing strange activity all over the house, including the living room doors slamming, the appearance of star-shaped entities, and a general negative vibe, reported the Daily Star. (Also Read: Haunted demonic doll that 'sucks energy' up for sale on eBay for ₹7,500)

Jeffery told the outlet, "We had met her a few times. The first time was when JP and I were there, and when I went to pick her up, she growled. The second time was when we took the girls with us, and she was very active; both Snow and Pebble fell in love with her."

She further informed, "We went for a family day out to the beach with Annie and then to transition her into our family, she stayed in the main house for two weeks. This is how we work with all our haunted artefacts, to help them settle." (Also Read: Woman takes home doll, claims it blinks and moves things around)

"We could not keep Annie in the main house for two weeks. We had lots of strange and negative happenings and decided to place her into our Occult room after nine days, and we still experienced a heaviness and the presence of someone not being happy with us."