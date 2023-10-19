Haunted demonic doll that 'sucks energy' up for sale on eBay for 7,500

Although haunted dolls are typically associated with the realm of fiction, numerous individuals have reported real-life encounters with these eerie figures. And now, one such doll is up for sale on eBay for £75.00 (approximately ₹7,500.) Snapshot of the demonic doll that is up for sale. (Ebay)

The item, which is listed as a "Haunted possessed demonic doll," is put up by the seller who goes by the name ‘Paranormalfindings’. The description on this listing reads, "An occult is said to have called upon the shadows and cursed this doll with a demonic attachment. A curse is simply a demon sent to do some harm. Cursed objects are objects that have had the opposite of a blessing done to them. Instead of grace being attached to an object to make it holy, a demon has been attached to the object to make it associated with evil." (Also Read: ‘My worst dream’: Pics of rooms filled with dolls creep people out)

The seller further added, "We clavier ownership of this doll, and a priest from Texas delivered her to us by hand. He had begged that someone needed to take ownership of her, to break the curse that was attached to his daughter. She got the doll from a yard sale and enjoyed playing with her for months until her behaviours and appearance started to change. She started having extreme, hysterical episodes and spoke with a different language."

Once ‘Paranormalfindings’ acquired this doll from the priest, they claimed that their building started to rot. ‘Paranormalfindings’ had flies and slugs accumulating in rooms with no explanations. People started to feel ill and suffered dark thoughts if they stayed in the shop for more than 24 hours. (Also Read: Woman finds creepy doll head embedded in new house’s basement, netizens are freaked out)

The seller also says that a demonic voice from the doll has been recorded only once. At the end, the description also informs that that people have faced physical attacks from the doll. "This doll is not a toy. This demon likes to suck all the energy out of a room and will take the power from your equipment and your immediate surroundings," reads the listing.

