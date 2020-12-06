Woman finds creepy doll head embedded in new house’s basement, netizens are freaked out

Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 22:46 IST

Some incidents shared on the Internet are enough to make the hair on your arms stand up. This post by a Twitter user about an odd discovery in the basement of her sister’s new house may give you that feeling. So, cue some eerie music and check out this post which may make you double check the walls of your house - a bit too thoroughly.

The post shared by @missjellinsky includes three pictures of a creepy doll head protruding from a wall. “My sister moved into a new house and found this in the wall of her basement,” explains the caption. If the images instantly make you think about the scary, cursed doll Annabelle, we second you.

Take a look at the post:

My sister moved into a new house and found this in the wall of her basement pic.twitter.com/37cHIxQmvN — The Only Living Dead Girl in New York (@missjellinsky) December 2, 2020

Shared on December 3, the post has garnered over 5.3 lakh likes along with more than 41,700 retweets. Here’s how people reacted to the post:

Some shared their experiences with creepy baby heads seen in the walls:

stop !! stop !! i was taking my kitty outside for a walk the other day and stumbled upon a pink baby head in the wall !!! pic.twitter.com/JbnUARKicE — RiAH Ⓐ COLE (@moon_devil_rc) December 3, 2020

Those are cellar babies. In the late 60s/early 70s it was a trend in both NYC and California to embed doll parts in the walls of your house, including basements. Sometimes items were hidden inside of these as well, including newspaper clippings and (rarely) cash. Take a look. — Roland (@Iamthe401) December 3, 2020

One netizen gave the matter a funny turn:

Just sharpie some sunglasses onto it pic.twitter.com/VzfXbsAZuZ — Darth Mando (@mandyekeroth) December 3, 2020

Check out some other reactions by tweeple:

She needs to move out tf pic.twitter.com/niEAbeKGGs — 🧜🏾‍♀️ Unfriendly Blaxk Hottie 🧜🏾‍♀️ (@Why_U_Here_) December 3, 2020

If it does this, tell her to move out... pic.twitter.com/O9hrviLNUf — Bek Hobbes and the Giant Yorkshire Puddings (@Greebohobbes) December 3, 2020

What would you do if you find a doll head in your house?