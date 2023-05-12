‘My worst dream’: Pics of rooms filled with dolls creep people out

A few pictures of rooms filled with dolls shared on Reddit have prompted people to say how they look 'creepy' and ‘nightmarish’. You may ask why? Well, the pictures look straight out of a horror film and may remind you of characters like Annabelle and Chucky. Room filled with dolls. (Instagram/@Ben James)

“Don’t let a few clowns ruin your circus. The creepy doll house,” reads the caption posted along with the images. The first picture shows a bed kept in the middle of a room. And the entire room, including the bed, is filled with different kinds of dolls. Some of them are even hanging from the wall. The rest of the images capture similar situations.

Take a look at the video:

The post was shared on April 23. Since being shared, it has received close to 2,000 likes. Additionally, the post has accumulated several comments. Most people shared how the images creeped them out.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“Hey, look, it's my nightmare,” commented an Instagram user. “It's the dolls pinned to the walls that creep me out the most lol,” expressed another. “I wouldn’t go in,” posted a third. “Creepy,” shared a fourth. “I'd forget that place too!!! In fact, already forgotten!!! Creepy!” wrote a fifth.