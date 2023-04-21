Home / Trending / Guest finds ‘creepy chamber’ behind wardrobe in hotel

A guest found a ‘creepy chamber’ behind a wardrobe of the room where they were staying.

A video of a guest finding a ‘creepy chamber’ behind a wardrobe in a hotel has intrigued people. Shared on Reddit, the video has left people intrigued. While some shared how it is scary, others tried explaining about the existence of such a place.

Creepy chamber behind a wardrobe.(Image/@Reddit)
The video opens to show a person showing around a room. Within moments, they open a wardrobe and open a panel inside the closet. As soon as they open it, a secret room is revealed. What is even more intriguing is that they find another door in the secret room that opens to another hidden chamber.

Take a look at the video:

This Airbnb has a creepy chamber
by u/_GodKing- in interestingasfuck

The video was posted two days ago. Since being shared, it has accumulated more than 19,000 upvotes. The share has also received tons of comments.

Here’s how Reddit users reacted:

“Oh s**t, the creepy chamber has a creepy chamber. OP delivered today,” posted a Reddit user. “Yeah I ain't sleeping there until I find out where the hell that comes out,” shared another. “I would at least put a collection of creepy old dolls in there, for guests to stumble across. That would add interest to their stay,” suggested a third. “I dare you to go into the dark,” wrote a fourth.

Some tried explaining why such a space exists behind the wardrobe. Just like this individual who commented, “To me, it just looks like a basement remodel that left unfinished space around the finished space so it could have a more uniform look. Especially with the odd angles coming off the ceiling of the unfinished space.”

