Annabelle doll missing? Amid New Orleans theories, locals panic - ‘Where is it now'

The infamous Annabelle doll, which has been linked to the several fires in New Orleans this month, has apparently disappeared out of nowhere, locals claimed on social media. Some even said that the doll is ‘missing’. This comes days after a fire broke out at the historic Nottoway Plantation, now known as Nottoway Resort, in White Castle, Louisiana. While no injuries were reported, social media users fueled rumors and conspiracy theories that the fire was linked to Annabelle being displayed in Louisiana during its paranormal tour. Officials confirmed that there is no connection. Annabelle's next destination will be San Antonio, Texas.( X@lambas70)

The Warrens Occult Museum in Connecticut was hosting a tour of the notorious Raggedy Ann doll, which social media users say is possessed. Now, locals reported they were not able to see the doll and it was missing'.

“I just saw a post on Facebook that they LOST THE ANNABELLE DOLL? I’m fleeing the country goodbye,” one person said on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“THEY LOST THE ANNABELLE DOLL?? LIKE?? THE HAUNTED ANNABELLE DOLL?? They take her on a tour around America...... AND THEN THEY LOOSE HER? BRAH?” another person added.

“wdym the annabelle doll is missing??? who tf lost her??? i was already not able to sleep 😭😭😭” a third one tweeted.

However, Dan Rivera of NESPR soon debunked the theories. He filmed himself going into the Warrens Occult Museum only to show viewers that the Annabelle doll was still there.

“Some wild and crazy internet rumors this morning claiming that we lost Annabelle. She/it is NOT lost and here’s Dan Rivera with NESPR proving she is back home inside the museum in Connecticut.. for now. And no, Annabelle is not supposed to be in Chicago,” one person wrote in the caption after posting the video on Facebook.