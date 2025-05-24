Kyiv comes under large-scale Russian drone attack hours after prisoner swap

Early Saturday, Ukraine's capital Kyiv was shaken by large-scale Russian drone and missile attacks with explosions and gun fire being heard throughout the city. Many residents were forced to take shelter in underground subway stations. The attack which came in the night, began hours after Russia and Ukraine began major prisoner exchange, swapping soldiers and civilians. This was the first phase of the exchange, agreed by the two sides at a meeting in Istanbul last week. The attack caused widespread damage including drone debris falling on a shopping mall and a residential building in Obolon district, Kyiv.(AFP)

The debris from the intercepted missiles and drones fell on at least four districts, said the head of Kyiv military administration, Tymur Tkachenko on Telegram. The Kyiv city military administration reported damage in six districts of the Ukrainian capital, and a total so far of 14 people wounded.

Talking about the experience, Yurii Bondarchuk, a local resident, said that the air raid siren “started as usual, then the drones started to fly around as they constantly do.” This was followed by a loud noise and shattered glass flying through the air. According to Bondarchuk, his balcony, windows and door got completely wiped out.

Meanwhile, the air raid sirens in Kyiv lasted more than seven hours overnight, continuously warning of incoming missiles and drones.

The residents of Kyiv were already informed about the Russian drones heading towards Kyiv by the city mayor Vitalii Klitschko.

Ongoing prisoner exchange between Ukraine-Russia

President Volodymyr Zelensky said the first phase of prisoner exchange brought home 390 Ukrainians, with further releases expected over the weekend that will make it the largest swap of the war.

Talking about the ongoing attacks, Russia's Defense Ministry said it had shot down 788 Ukrainian drones from May 20 and May 23, away from the battlefield. Meanwhile, Ukraine’s air force said Russia fired 175 Shahed and decoy drones, as well as a ballistic missile since late Thursday. (With PTI Inputs)