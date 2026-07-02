‘Always took it for granted your one call away’: Arpita Khan pens note for Sohail Khan, cheers for him ahead of Alliance

Dramatic clashes have already erupted in the first few episodes of the new reality show Alliance. Hosted by Kunal Kemmu, the new reality show opened with 16 contestants entering the house in eight pre-decided pairs, only for those partnerships to be shattered within minutes. Now actor Sohail Khan, brother of Salman Khan, is is set to make his reality show on Alliance. Arpita Khan Sharma has now cheered for Sohail. Arpita Khan Sharma has cheered for Sohail Khan.

What Arpita wrote Taking to her Instagram Stories, Arpita wrote, “Always took it for granted your one call away and then got lazy to make that calling only to realise I want to talk to you about so many things and for the past few days I haven't been able to call you miss you so much. Can't wait to watch you on the show. Shine on bhai we love you.”

Meanwhile, Sohail spoke to HT ahead of his debut on Alliance. Having watched his brother, Salman, host a reality show for years, Sohail says he never saw himself entering the same until now because the format demanded something different. “I’ve seen what it takes, the energy, the drama, the emotional toll. And I always thought, ‘That’s his space, not mine’,” he says, adding, “Salman’s show is about personalities, conflicts and emotions. But this one is fundamentally different. It’s a game of the mind. Strategy. Outwitting people without them knowing they’ve been outwitted. That challenge appealed to me in a way nothing else has.”