Sohail Khan confirms participating in Kunal Kemmu's reality show Alliance: ‘Pehli baar kuch aisa karne jaa raha hoon’

Recently, Sohail was spotted in the city. As he stopped to pose for the paparazzi, he was asked about the rumours surrounding his participation in Alliance. Confirming the news, Sohail said, "Haan, jaa raha hoon. Pehli baar aisa kuch kar raha hoon toh support karna (Yes, I'm going. It's my first time doing something like this, so please support me)."

The new reality show Alliance , hosted by Kunal Kemmu , has already started garnering attention online since its premiere. Whether it's the heated fight between Kushal Tandon and Vanshaj Singh or Ravi Kishan's bond with his daughter, Riva Kishan, the show is gradually becoming the talk of the town. Now, Bollywood actor Sohail Khan has revealed that he, too, is set to join the show.

In an interview with Variety India, he also opened up about participating in Alliance and said, "When Alliance came my way, I was genuinely curious because it's not your usual reality show. What drew me to it was that it's not just about winning tasks — it's about people, trust, and constantly adapting to situations. I enjoy taking on challenges, and this felt like the right one. I'm excited to meet everyone and see how the game unfolds because, honestly, you never know what can happen next. I come from a family where loyalty isn't just a word; it's a way of life. But I also understand that in a game like Alliance, the rules are different. Equations can change overnight, and trust has to be earned every single day. I'll trust my instincts, stay true to who I am, and play my game. The rest? Time will tell."

About Sohail Khan Sohail Khan is an actor, filmmaker, producer and television personality who has been part of the Hindi film industry for over two decades. The younger brother of Salman Khan and Arbaaz Khan, Sohail made his directorial debut with Auzaar (1997) before directing popular films such as Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya (1998) and Hello Brother (1999). As an actor, he has also appeared in several films, including Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?, Fight Club, Heroes and Tubelight.