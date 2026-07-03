Portugal vs Croatia LIVE Updates, FIFA World Cup 2026: Cristiano Ronaldo in starting line-up as POR continue to back him

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Portugal vs Croatia LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Follow Latest Updates

Portugal vs Croatia LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Cristiano Ronaldo will lead Portugal in their Round of 32 clash against Croatia, with all eyes once again on the veteran forward. The 41-year-old has come under scrutiny after an inconsistent group-stage campaign. While he produced a match-winning brace against Uzbekistan, he was unable to make an impact against DR Congo and Colombia as Portugal finished second in their group. The knockout clash also sets up a fascinating reunion between longtime teammates Cristiano Ronaldo and Luka Modric. With both legends in the twilight of their international careers, the contest carries added significance, as it could mark the final international appearance for one of football's modern greats. Roberto Martinez has continued to back Ronaldo despite growing calls for the veteran striker to begin matches on the bench. The Portugal coach has kept faith in the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, trusting his experience and big-game pedigree to guide the team through the knockout stage. However, Portugal are unlikely to have it easy against Croatia, who possess the quality and experience to test Martinez's side throughout what promises to be a fiercely contested Round of 32 encounter. ...Read More

Roberto Martinez has continued to back Ronaldo despite growing calls for the veteran striker to begin matches on the bench. The Portugal coach has kept faith in the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, trusting his experience and big-game pedigree to guide the team through the knockout stage. However, Portugal are unlikely to have it easy against Croatia, who possess the quality and experience to test Martinez's side throughout what promises to be a fiercely contested Round of 32 encounter.