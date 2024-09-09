Certified anime lover and Olympic champion Noah Lyles gives One Piece another try

Noah Lyles has declared his love for the One Piece anime. In a recent social media post, the Olympic champion claimed that he had restarted the series after failing to finish it two times. His girlfriend and Jamaican sprinter Junelle Bromfield were the eyewitnesses to his anime venture. Olympian Gold medalist, Noah Lyles, wants to watch One Piece anime. (AP)

What did Noah Lyles say about watching ‘One Piece’?

Today, Lyles posted a story on Instagram where he mentioned that he was once again going to start the anime series One Piece, which he has been eagerly trying to finish watching. In the video, he mentioned, “Ladies and gentlemen, here we are, as Junelle's (his girlfriend) my witness. Today, I'm starting One Piece. I've tried twice. I've read the manga for 50 chapters, and I've watched about 10 to 12 episodes. I think I'm truly prepared for this journey now.”

The track and field sprinter added, “And I know it's a great anime, and I know there's a lot of fillers in as well.” Junelle interrupted him and mockingly asked if he had enough time to watch the show to which he replied, “I have time at this point in this season, yes. I should be done before December.”

Also Read | Tower of God Season 2 Episode 11: Exact release date, time and more

All you need to know about Noah's anime obsession…

After winning the 100 m event at the Paris Olympics 2024, Noah recreated the Goku pose or ‘Kamehameha’ with his wrists crossing each other and his fingers widely spread to replicate the image of the energy flow. As reported by CBS, Noah is known for taking out a Yu-Gi-Oh card during the U.S. Olympics because he made a deal with shot put champion Chase Ealey. He ran with Yu-Gi-Oh cards in his tracksuit, and Ealey completed her end of the agreement with a Naruto reference, dropping Rock Lee weights.

The sprinter has also previously made a reference to the famous creation, Jujutsu Kaisen, while imitating Gojo's domain hand signature. This shows his affection and admiration towards anime series and manga.

He even left a heartfelt message on an Instagram post, paying tribute to the late Akira Toriyama who was the creator of Dragon Ball Z. The Olympic champion wrote, “If you ever wondered why I put my hands together and stretched out in front of me it's because Goku did. If you ever wonder why I scream out before a big race it's because Goku did. If you ever wonder why I dye my hair different colors it's because Goku did. If you ever wonder why I reach my hands to the sky before my best races it's bc Goku did.”

Also Read | One Piece Chapter 1126: Exact release date, time, where to read and more

Lastly, the athlete paid his due respects to the late creator, who inspired his journey, he expressed, “This is the great effect that the creation of Akira Toriyama had on my life. You have inspired me more than you can ever imagine. RIP to a creator and inspiration to millions!”