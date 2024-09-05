One Piece September 2024 Vivre Card: Information released about Shanks, Mihawk, Ryokugyu and Queen

The One Piece Vivre Card is a resource that explores character details in depth. It carefully calculates the characters' role and importance in the plot while also paying attention to details like their hair colour, height, and birthday. One Piece author Eiichiro Oda reportedly does not necessarily write the Vivre Card, but he has admitted that it is a reliable source of information. One Piece September 2024 Vivre Card reveals new information about characters.(@OPBR_official/X)

What was revealed in the September 2024 Vivre Card?

While the databook exclusively summarises what is already known about characters, it has occasionally revealed important insights related to the upcoming plot twist.

On September 04, 2024, One Piece Vivre Card was released for characters like Shanks, Mihawk, Ryokugyu, and Queen.

Who are Shanks and Queen in One Piece?

Shanks is the mentor and role model of Luffy, the protagonist of the series. In the databook, he is described as a man with red hair. His birthday is March 9, and his height is approximately 199 centimetres. He has also been declared one of the Four Emperors (Yonko), and he was a former apprentice in the Roger Pirates.

Interestingly, the Vivre Card claims that if Shanks weren't a pirate, he would be a landscape photographer. Even with all the information revealed about him, there was nothing noteworthy. However, he is considered one of the major characters in the series and always plays his part in the plot.

Due to his deadly viruses, the One Piece character Queen has been described as the mad scientist or ‘The Plague.' The Virve Card has revealed a distinct timeline for this character, releasing important details about his journey. It has been disclosed that his real name is Scien.

Approximately 39 years ago, he was part of the research team MADS. After that, 36 years ago, he had a child, and 26 years ago, he abandoned him when he was bought by the Government. It is suspected that Franky, who is now 36 and was abandoned by his parents when he was a 10-year-old, might be the Queen's son. Fans have noted similarities between the timelines of the two characters, and it strangely makes sense.

It was also noticed that One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda put Franky on the cover of volume 39, and Queen is also seen in the same pose on the cover of volume 93.

Who are Dracule Mihawk and Aramaki Ryokugyu in One Piece?

Dracule Mihawk is best known for being the greatest swordsman in One Piece. In the databook, he is described as having multiple titles, like ‘Hawk-Eyes,' ‘Marine Hunter,’ and ‘World’s Strongest Swordsman.' His height is 198 centimeters, his birthday is March 9, and he likes wine and dislikes nabe. Hawk-Eyes' hobbies are laidback farm work and collecting wines.

Mihawk has also been described as the rival of Shanks and his disciple Zoro, who wants to become the world's greatest swordsman.

Meanwhile, Aramaki Ryokugyu is a supporter of the World Government who went on to become a Navy Admiral. In the September Vivre Card, he was described as a man who was 308 centimetres tall, was forty-one years old, and his birthday was February 29. Aramaki's origin is from the South Blue and he favourite beverage is aged booze, the card explains that he ‘doesn’t eat because it's a pain.'

He has extremist views, and admires Fleet Admiral Sakazuki ‘Akainu.’ However, the Vivre Card does not disclose whether Ryokugyu owns a Black Blade or not.