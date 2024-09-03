Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 269: Exact release date, time and more

Jujutsu Kaisen manga is close to its end with only a few chapters to be released. The previous episode of the manga saw some shocking twists with Ryomen Sukuna and Urame’s death. Their deaths have left fans in anticipation of what is next to come with only a few more chapters left in the manga. Shueisha’s official website announced the release date of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 269. Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 269 will be released on September 16.(@JJKcontents/X)

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 269 release date and time

According to the information revealed on the MANGA Plus’ official website, Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 269 will be released on Monday, September 16, 2024. The chapter will be released at midnight in Japan which will translate into an early morning release for international fans of the manga. The exact time of release can differ due to the different time zones followed across the globe. International fans can use the following table to know the exact time of release in their region.

Time zone Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 7 AM, Sunday, September 15, 2024 Eastern Standard Time 10 AM, Sunday, September 15, 2024 British Summer Time 4 PM, Sunday, September 15, 2024 Central European Summer Time 5 PM, Sunday, September 15, 2024 Indian Standard Time 8:30 PM, Sunday, September 15, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 11 PM, Sunday, September 15, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 12 AM, Monday, September 16, 2024 Australia Central Time 1:30 AM, Monday, September 16, 2024

Where to read Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 269?

The latest chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen will be available to read officially on Shueisha’s MANGA Plus platform. Fans can also access the chapter on Viz Media’s official website and Shonen Jump+ app. Once the chapter is released, fans can also buy the corresponding volume which will include Chapter 269 as well.

What to expect from Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 269?

The latest chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 269 will follow the status of Yuta Okkotsu’s fate after his transference into the body of Satoru Gojo. Most of the fans are anticipating what will be Yuta’s current status in the next chapter. It will also be revealed that the one screaming at him at the end of the previous chapter was Rika.

Fans’ anxiety about Yuta’s fate emerges from Yuji’s statement that they will have to “save” him. It clarifies that he is alive but trapped inside Gojo’s body either because of his Cursed Technique expiring or the great sorcerer’s body refusing to move for him.