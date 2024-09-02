Attack on Titan creator Hajime Isayama teases ‘new project’ ahead of AOT 15th anniversary

Hajime Isayama, the creator of Attack on Titan, disclosed on Twitter/X that a “new project” is on the way as the series celebrates its 15th anniversary at the end of this year. This teaser has brought together fans from all around the globe who are curious about the surprise. AOT will announce a 'new project' on 15th Anniversary(Instagram )

What was announced by Hajime Isayama?

The Attack on Titan manga, first released on September 9, 2009, will complete its 15 years next month. Today, the manga's creator released a statement claiming that the special occasion has exciting news for its readers.

The author wrote, “On September 9th, Attack on Titan will celebrate its 15th anniversary since its serialisation began! To celebrate the 15th anniversary, we will be holding a project that readers can enjoy together, so please look forward to it! We hope you will follow this account and wait for the event!"

Fans have been speculating about further announcements and many are trying to decipher what the message could indicate.

What are fans expecting from AOT's ‘new project’?

A Twitter/X user commented on Isayama's post, “Tell Isayama-sensei that we would be so grateful and excited to have a prequel about the Great Titan War!”

Another fan wrote, “What does this mean?? Will there be an alternate ending? Eren will be back?? Tell more about it.” An excited user said, “We want OVA episodes about Kruger, the Great Titan War, building the walls, and of course we want Eren.”

Other readers seem dejected and don't seem to hold high hopes. An X/Twitter user expressed, “Would get excited, but seeing JJK + MHA's “Huge project announcements” it's likely to be a popularity poll or free manga ch's for a limited time online.”

Someone also commented, “I don't want more depression please.” Another user emphasised, “Oh god no please….. that ending was bad enough, just let this sh**t die and stay dead.” A fan upset with the story's end also wrote, “Rewrite the ending and we'll call it good.”

It seems that this news is not a happy development for many fans after all. However, some are eagerly hoping to get the most out of this special occasion.