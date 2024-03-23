 First-ever Dragon Ball theme park announced weeks after Akira Toriyama's death | World News - Hindustan Times
First-ever Dragon Ball theme park announced weeks after Akira Toriyama's death

Arya Vaishnavi
Mar 23, 2024 07:11 PM IST

The Dragon Ball theme park will feature rides and attractions inspired by Akira Toriyama's famed manga series

The manga industry is still grieving the loss of Akira Toriyama, the creator of Dragon Ball. Toriyama died on March 1 at the age of 68. Just weeks after the legendary manga artist's death, the world's first Dragon Ball theme park was announced. The park, which is centred around the world of Goku, is set to be built in Saudi Arabia, Toei Animation announced on Friday.

World's first Dragon Ball Theme Park set to be built in Saudi Arabia(Toei Animation)
World's first Dragon Ball Theme Park set to be built in Saudi Arabia(Toei Animation)

World's first Dragon Ball theme park to be built in Saudi Arabia

Dragon Ball Theme Park will be a part of Qiddiya Investment Company's project near Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia. The company said in a release, “On a scale never imagined before, the park’s interactive and explorable themed experiences will allow you to live the adventures at the heart of the action, experiencing the journey from the first Dragon Ball series to the latest Dragon Ball Super.”

While an official opening date has not yet been set for the park, the initial details reveal that it will span 1,640,400 square feet (500,000 square meters). The Dragon Ball theme park will feature rides and attractions inspired by the famous anime series based on Toriyama's manga. The project will also feature a variety of hotels and restaurants, per Reuters.

The company further revealed that the park will feature more than 30 themed rides and five major attractions. Dragon Ball's official website adds that the “giga project” will feature famous locales from the original series, including Kame House, Capsule Corporation, and Beerus's Planet.

Additionally, the company is also planning the construction of a 70-metre-high Shenron, which will contain a “large-scale rollercoaster inside.” The website also revealed the concept art for the park that showcases the upcoming “state-of-the-art rides.” A trailer was released at the time of the announcement, giving rise to anticipation among Dragon Ball fans.

First-ever Dragon Ball theme park announced weeks after Akira Toriyama's death
© 2024 HindustanTimes
