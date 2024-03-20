Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero exciting gameplay video, 11 new characters unveiled

Bandai Namco Entertainment has unveiled a brand new trailer and a 13-minute gameplay video for Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero. Developed by Spike Chunsoft, the upcoming multiplayer 3D anime game is the latest addition to Dragon Ball Z: Budokai Tenkaichi series. While no release date has been fixed yet, the gameplay video provides a first glimpse into characters, combat styles, and other elements of the game. Alongside the exciting videos, 11 new playable characters have also been revealed. Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero trailer reveals 11 new playable characters(YouTube)

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero official gameplay

The video released earlier today provides a glimpse into the multiplayer combat that players will have access to in the game. In the video, longtime rivals Goku and Vegeta can be seen going against one another. Towards the end of the battle, both take on their Super Saiyan God modes.

Speaking about the upcoming game, producer Jun Furutani says that since Sparking! Zero is “a genuine sequel and evolution of the series,” the goal is “to preserve the essence of what made the Budokai Tenkaichi series so popular.”

As the development team is striving to create a worthy sequel to the previous game, Furutani admitted that new gameplay mechanics have been introduced. He said that it has been done so to “better express the high-speed and authentic battles unique to the Dragon Ball action.”

Trailer reveals 11 playable Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero characters

The almost 3-minute trailer provides a first look at the 11 characters, which include:

Burter Dyspo Hit Jeice Kakunsa Master Roshi, Max Power Nappa Super Saiyan Broly (Full Power) Super Saiyan Kale (Berserk) Super Trunks Toppo

On which platforms is Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero coming?

Though there is no fixed release date yet, Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero is expected to arrive sometime in the fourth quarter of 2024. The game will be available across PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S.