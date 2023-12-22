Microsoft giving away custom Netflix Rebel Moon Xbox Series X, here's how to apply

Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon releases for streaming on Netflix today (December 22). As excitement for the highly-anticipated fantasy film’s OTT release increases, Microsoft has a major announcement for fans. The tech giant is giving away a custom Xbox Series X console, an elite controller and a stand featuring Rebel Moon artwork. Moreover, the winner will also get a free three-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription. Microsoft announces Rebel Moon-inspired Xbox Series X giveaway(Xbox/ X, formerly Twitter)

How to win custom Rebel Moon Xbox Series X?

Microsoft announced the exciting giveaway on X, formerly Twitter, earlier today, along with the message, “This Xbox is ready for rebellion!”

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now Click to join.

To apply for the giveaway, you have to follow Xbox’s official account on the platform and retweet the post with #RebelMoonXboxSweepstakes. However, you must be 18 years of age or older to apply for the Rebel Moon giveaway. The contest ends next year on January 3 at 6:30 p.m. PT.

Those under the age of 18 can also apply for the giveaway with the consent of a parent or legal guardian. According to Xbox’s official website, the rules for the giveaway reads:

Create a new account or use an existing account on Twitter.com(“Twitter”) Follow @Xbox at https://www.twitter.com/xbox/ Retweet one (1) of the Sponsor’s designated promotional tweets containing #RebelMoonXboxSweepstakes during the Entry Period. Retweets must be in the exact form as the original tweet to be eligible to receive an entry.

ALSO READ: Year Ender 2023: Most shocking celebrity weight loss stories that rocked the internet

Fans excited for the Rebel Moon Xbox giveaway

Following the giveaway announcement, fans flooded the social media platform, expressing their excitement for the contest. One fan wrote, “No way!!!!! Omg omg @Xbox and @rebelmoon.” Another fan said, “I would honestly just be happy to take some pictures of this insane console.” One more fan expressed, “Can’t wait to have one.”