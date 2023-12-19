Year Ender 2023: Most shocking celebrity weight loss stories that rocked the internet

One of the basic aspects of maintaining good health is weight management. It is something many people struggle with, whether due to a hectic schedule or a lack of dietary knowledge. However, those who stay consistent in their weight loss journey, manage to shed pounds. As 2023 is coming to a close, here are some of the most shocking celebrity weight loss stories that rocked the internet this year. From Kelly Clarkson to Oprah Winfrey, here are some of the most shocking celebrity weight loss stories

Kelly Clarkson

IPL 2024 Auction is here! Catch all the updates LIVE on HT. Join Now

American singer-songwriter Kelly Clarkson made headlines after headlines for her impressive weight loss. The Stronger singer lost 41lbs after struggling with emotional eating during her bitter divorce in 2022. When she flaunted her slim physique, many speculated different stories as to how she achieved such a feat. However, a spokesperson for Clarkson revealed that she was able to shed so much weight by making lifestyle changes, including a strict diet and intense workout routine.

Oprah Winfrey

Famous TV host Oprah Winfrey, who is turning 70 next month is ending the year with personal success. After being frustrated by body shaming, Winfrey decided to embark on her weight loss journey. The Oprah Winfrey Show host admitted to using weight loss management drugs, calling it “a gift.” She is now only seven pounds shy of her goal weight of 160lbs.

“I eat my last meal at 4 o’clock, drink a gallon of water a day, and use the WeightWatchers principles of counting points. I had an awareness of [weight-loss] medications, but felt I had to prove I had the willpower to do it. I now no longer feel that way,” Winfrey said according to People.

Cillian Murphy

This image released by Universal Pictures shows Matt Damon as Gen. Leslie Groves, left, and Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer in a scene from "Oppenheimer." (Universal Pictures via AP)(AP)

Earlier this year, Irish actor Cillian Murphy lost at least 22lbs for his role in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer. The 47-year-old actor went to extreme lengths to shed pounds. Peaky Blinders star told the New York Times, “I love acting with my body, and Oppenheimer had a very distinct physicality and silhouette, which I wanted to get right.” “I had to lose quite a bit of weight, and we worked with the costume and tailoring,” Murphy added.

Park Min Young

Park Min Young(tvN)

Korean actor Park Min Young lost an impressive 81 pounds for her role in the K-drama series Marry My Husband. Young is not a first-timer when it comes to weight loss transformations. For a previous role, she lost 22lbs. She resorted to a strict diet planned by a nutritionist. The diet consisted of consuming only apples and liquids for three days.