Rev up your engines: Forza Motorsport release date, early access, and what you need to know for Xbox & PC

Are you excited for Forza Motorsport, the Xbox Game Pass game that everyone is talking about? Forza Motorsport reveal poster(Xbox Game studios)

You don’t have to wait until October 2023 to play it, because you can get early access if you buy the Premium version. This means you can enjoy this amazing first-party game very soon, but there are some things you need to know before you do. For example, the download size is huge, so you might want to clear some space on your hard drive.

In this article, we will tell you everything you need to know about the Forza Motorsport launch on Xbox and PC, such as:

When it will be released

If you want to play Forza Motorsport before its official release date, you have two options. You can either purchase the Premium edition of the game, or you can get the Premium Add-Ons Bundle if you are an Xbox Game Pass member. Both of these options will give you early access to the game starting from October 5th.

What time it will be available

The early access for Forza Motorsport will begin at midnight on October 5th in the UK. That means you can start playing at 12:00 AM BST.

For other regions, the exact release time is not yet confirmed. However, based on previous games, it might be 9:00 PM PT or 12:00 AM ET in the US.

When it will be released for Xbox

If you want to play Forza Motorsport on Xbox Game Pass, you will have to wait until October 10th. That is the date when the game will be available for everyone who has the service or who has bought the standard edition separately. You can play Forza Motorsport on different platforms

What is the download size?

Forza Motorsport is a huge game that requires a lot of storage space on your device. Depending on which platform you are playing on, the preload size may vary. Here are the approximate preload sizes for each platform:

Xbox Series X: 132GB

Xbox Series S: 97GB

PC: 116GB

