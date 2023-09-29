From Don Bradman Cricket to Real Cricket, top Cricket games to play this World Cup season

For many cricket fans, the World Cup is more than just a sport; it’s a celebration of their passion and love for the game. Crushing Boundaries!(Cricket 22)

The upcoming ICC Men’s 2023 World Cup brings out the best in the teams, the players, and the fans, who cheer, chant, and celebrate every moment of the action. But not everyone can be at the stadium to witness the spectacle live. That’s why PC along with mobile games have made it possible for us to enjoy the World Cup in a different way. With the suitable device in hand let us play as our favorite teams, compete with other players, and feel the adrenaline rush of kissing the trophy virtually.

These games, designed and developed by acclaimed developers and publishers, deliver both stunningly realistic graphics and an authentic gaming experience. Many of the titles on this list offer such immersive gameplay that they transport you into the virtual world of professional cricket. So, without delay, let's explore the top cricket games.

Here are 5 best PC games that give you the ultimate Cricket World Cup experience:

Cricket 22

Cricket 22, the latest offering from Big Ant Studios, provides an authentic cricket experience. It includes fully licensed Ashes, Big Bash T20, The Hundred, and CPL contests, featuring teams from England, Australia, New Zealand, The West Indies, and Ireland. The game also boasts a story-driven career mode, enhanced bowling and fielding controls, and a new commentary team featuring Ian Healy, Michael Atherton, Alison Mitchell, Mel Jones, and David Gower.

Cricket Captain 2022

Cricket Captain 2022 emphasizes team management over playing matches directly. You can oversee player management and training to guide your team to success in international tournaments. The game boasts an extensive roster of over 7,000 players with upgraded stats, along with a new Batting Aggression system that mirrors real players' abilities through finely tuned player ratings.

Don Bradman Cricket 17

Don Bradman Cricket 17, named after the Australian cricket legend, offers a realistic PC cricket experience. It features fluid controls for authentic batting, bowling, and fielding. The game includes enhancements like a reflex catching system, boundary slides, tap backs, and relay throws. Plus, it utilizes motion-captured cricketers across all game modes for lifelike animations.

Big Bash Boom

For PC gamers with a controller, Big Bash Boom is the cricket game to have. It offers T20 cricket action with big-headed players and fully licensed teams from Big Bash League and Rebel Women's Big Bash League. Beyond standard gameplay, it adds fun mechanics like powerups for sixes and over 60 unlockable cosmetics, from custom headwear to unique celebrations. Note that keyboard and mouse input are not supported.

Cricket 19

Cricket 19, a long-standing favorite on PC, offers an authentic cricket simulation with T20, ODIs, and test matches on national and international scales. Customize your own club, stadium, jerseys, and sponsor logos. The game features a career mode where you start as a rookie cricketer and lead your team to success. Note that, like Big Bash Boom, Cricket 19 requires a controller for gameplay; keyboard and mouse input are not supported.

5 best mobile games that let you play and enjoy the Cricket World Cup:

Real Cricket 22

This game lets you become a part of your favourite team and player in the World Cup. You can play realistic matches and face different World Cup scenarios. You can also relive memorable moments and make your own cricket history.

Hitwicket Superstars Cricket

This game lets you become the captain of your team and lead them to World Cup glory. You can play 12 World Cup finals and choose from over 200 players who have participated in the tournament. You can also create your own strategies and rewrite history.

Cricket Captain 2021

This game lets you manage your team and make crucial decisions in the World Cup. You can simulate the tournament and guide your team to victory. You can also play in famous stadiums and experience the World Cup atmosphere.

Stick Cricket

This game lets you enjoy fast and fun multiplayer matches that capture the essence of the World Cup. You can play in real-time against players from around the world and test your skills. You can also experience the intensity and excitement of World Cup clashes.

World Cricket Championship 2

This game lets you take on the role of your favourite team and compete in thrilling World Cup matches. You can play in realistic stadiums and experience the tournament’s excitement. You can also relive classic World Cup moments.

