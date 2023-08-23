Rebel Moon teaser: Zack Snyder unveils a stunning sci-fi epic spread across two parts. Watch

Netflix has released the teaser of filmmaker Zack Snyder’s sci-fi epic Rebel Moon’s first part titled A Child of Fire on Wednesday. The 3-minute long trailer gives a stunning deep dive into intergalactic warfare as Kora (Sofia Boutella) prepares herself to defend her colony. (Also read: Zack Snyder’s Snyderverse films made hefty money, former WB President reveals) Part 1 titled A Child of Fire, hits Netflix on December 22.

About the teaser trailer

The teaser begins with the narrative voiceover by Academy Award-winning veteran actor Anthony Hopkins, who says, "Do you know the story of Princess Isa?" As the voiceover describes as her 'the Redeemer,' she is also hailed as "the child who would stop the madness of war." Meanwhile, as the invaders find Kora, she is given the herculean task of uniting against the invading forces. With breathtaking visual effects and larger-than-life action sequences, the trailer promises to be a thrilling origin space saga for fans worldwide.

Official synopsis

The official synopsis reads, “When a peaceful colony on the edge of a galaxy finds itself threatened by the armies of a tyrannical ruling force, Kora (Boutella), a mysterious stranger living among the villagers, becomes their best hope for survival. Tasked with finding trained fighters who will unite with her in making an impossible stand against the Mother World, Kora assembles a small band of warriors — outsiders, insurgents, peasants and orphans of war from different worlds who share a common need for redemption and revenge. As the shadow of an entire Realm bears down on the unlikeliest of moons, a battle over the fate of a galaxy is waged, and in the process, a new army of heroes is formed.”

More details

Rebel Moon was originally intended to be released as one movie, but the runtime was three hours long, which was not a wise decision according to Scott Stuber, who is the chairman of Netflix Film. In an interview with Vanity Fair, Zack Synder's partner Deborah Snyder said, "Stuber was like, ‘On the service, under-two-hour movies really do better for some reason,’ even though you’ll binge-watch a series of eight episodes... Zack said, ‘If you ask me to make this less than two hours, I’m going to lose all the character. You won’t care about these people. It’s a character story about how people can change, and redemption, and what are you willing to fight for…’ So he said, ‘What if I give you two movies?’” Therefore, the film was divided into two parts.

Rebel Moon Part 1: A Child of Fire also stars Djimon Hounsou, Michiel Huisman, Doona Bae, Ray Fisher, Charlie Hunnam, g Staz Nair, Fra Fee, Cleopatra Coleman, Stuart Martin, Ingvar Eggert Sigurðsson, Alfonso Herrera, and Cary Elwes among others. It releases on Netflix on December 22. The trailer also reveals that Part 2, titled The Scargiver, will be released on April 19, 2024.

