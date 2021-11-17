BTS: J-Hope films Jimin and calls him 'Super Saiyan' during Butter photoshoot, leaving him in splits. Watch

BTS member J-Hope filmed band member Jimin during the photo shoot of their track Butter. In a new Bangtan Bomb video, released on YouTube on Tuesday, J-Hope called Jimin a Super Saiyan. Super Saiyan, a part of the Dragon Ball universe, is a transformation linked to the genes of the Saiyan race.

The video started with J-Hope asking Jimin, "Oh, are you a Super Saiyan?" leaving Jimin in splits. For the shoot, Jimin sported multi-colour spikes hairdo. He wore a white sleeveless T-shirt under a sheer full sleeve top and paired it with black shorts.

J-Hope then began recording Jimin while the singer posed for his solo shoot. Jimin tried to block J-Hope's filming with his hand. As Jimin posed sideways, J-Hope said, "Your hair looks good with your head down like that."

J-Hope also complimented Jimin by saying, "Oh, you look like a Super Saiyan, great." After hearing this, Jimin showed him a finger heart. As the video continued, J-Hope was also seen asking, "How do I zoom in?"

As he managed to film Jimin posing for the shoot, he also praised him with "oh great", "you look perfect", "good", "great", "wow, you look amazing". Pictures from Jimin's photo shoot were released as part of the 'Butter Teaser Photo 2' in May this year.

BTS, comprising RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, released their single Butter earlier this year. It became the longest-reigning No.1 Billboard Hot 100 song of 2021 as it stayed at the summit for nine weeks.

Also Read | BTS: V hugs Jungkook's dog Bam in new pic, fan says 'Can you stop making Yeontan jealous?'

The song has broken numerous records, including the biggest music video premiere on YouTube with 108.2 million views in 24 hours. Recently, BTS released a remix version of Butter, featuring American rapper Megan Thee Stallion. The song comes with an additional rap verse. The K-pop group and Megan are set to perform the remix version at the American Music Awards 2021.