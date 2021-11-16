BTS: V hugs Jungkook's dog Bam in new pic, fan says 'Can you stop making Yeontan jealous?'

BTS member V on Tuesday shared a new picture of himself Jungkook's dog Bam. Taking to Weverse, V also revealed that he took care of Bam when he was young. In the photo, BTS' V held Bam, when he was still small, as they sat on a couch. V wrote in Korean, "I took care of Bam when he was young."

BTS fans, known as ARMY, shared their reaction to the picture on Twitter. A fan wrote, "This is so lovely and beautiful. But I think about Tan's reaction. What did he do after seeing this?? #BTSV." Another user tweeted, "Mr Kim Taehyung can you not...can you stop making jealous Yeontan plzz #KimTaehyung #BTSV." Yeontan is the name of V's pet dog.

V shared a post on Weverse.

A fan also said, "Awww.....that's so cuteee Tae with Bam." "I'm crying, are you crying too????????????????????? #kimtaehyung #btsv #v #taehyung @bts_bighit," tweeted another fan.

V has a pomeranian named Yeontan, he had revealed in 2017. On Jin's birthday live, V had introduced his pet dog to ARMY. Yeontan has appeared in V's videos on social media.

Meanwhile, BTS won big at the 2021 MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs) ceremony, which was held in Budapest, Hungary. BTS swept four awards – best pop, best K-pop, best group, and biggest fans.

BTS is scheduled to perform at the 2021 American Music Awards (AMA). They will attend the show and perform their global hit song Butter along with Megan Thee Stallion, who featured in the remix version of Butter.

Also Read | BTS: V compares his pet with Godzilla while playing with another dog, ARMY says 'Yeontan has had enough of cheating'

BTS have been nominated for three categories at the 2021 AMA – Artist of the Year, Favorite Pop Duo or Group, and Favorite Pop Song/Butter. BTS have been nominated for four consecutive years from 2018 to this year and have been awarded for three consecutive years until last year.