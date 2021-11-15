BTS: V compares his pet with Godzilla while playing with another dog, ARMY says 'Yeontan has had enough of cheating'

BTS member V left ARMY in splits after he compared his pet dog, Yeontan, with a Godzilla. The comment appeared in a BTS Bangtan Bomb released on Sunday.

In the video, taken during the filming of Butter for Good Morning America, a two-year-old Teacup Pomeranian caught BTS members' attention. While everyone played with the dog at regular intervals, V spent most of the time with the dog. “He's so different from Tan. Tan has gained weight. This much! Tan is basically Godzilla now,” V informed Jin, J-Hope and Jimin.

“It's all fur though,” J-Hope replied. “He's fluffier but he's also gained weight,” V said. His description left fans in splits. A fan commented, “Yeontan has had enough of the cheating.” “If tan is Godzilla, then what we call bam?” asked another, referring to Jungkook's dog. “I don't know whether Taehyung complimenting or dissing Yeontan on its back,” wondered another fan.

V revealed he had become a dog-dad to Yeontan in 2017. During Jin's birthday live, he introduced fans to his pet dog. The Pomeranian has appeared in a few of V's social media videos. One of his famous appearances was in a behind-the-scenes video from a performance, shared by BTS, in which J-Hope was dancing with Yeontan on Mic Drop.

Lately, BTS has been busy with their likely rehearsals of upcoming performances. The group is set to perform at the American Music Awards 2021 later this week. They will be dancing on the remix of their song Butter with Megan Thee Stallion at the awards show. The group has also been nominated in four categories at the awards show.

BTS will be hosting a four-day concert in Los Angeles at the end of this month. The concert, titled Permission to Dance - in LA, will take place on November 27 - 28 and December 1 - 2 at SoFi Stadium.