Goku voice actor Sean Schemmel devasted over Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama's death, says ‘Sensei saved my life’

Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama died aged 68 on March 1. The entire manga community is mourning the loss of the legendary artist. Shortly after his death, fellow mangakas shared heartfelt messages revealing their grief. Recently, the iconic Dragon Ball character Goku's English voice actor has opened up on the tragedy, saying, “Sensei saved my life.” Goku voice actor Sean Schemmel opens up on Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama's death

Sean Schemmel credits his life to Akira Toriyama

The 55-year-old American actor talked in depth about Toriyama's legacy and how his demise has left him torn. In a YouTube livestream on Saturday, Schemmel revealed that though he never met Toriyama, it was the Japanese manga artist was saved his life.

“Akira Toriyama sensei saved my life, and I never even met him... is not a metaphor; it's quite literal - The vast majority of every single close friend I have, my partner, everything you see in this room, everything is just because he decided to pick up a pen and start drawing,” Schemmel said as he pointed to his back, showing the audience his room.

“Dragon Ball just brings everyone together; it's a show about fighting that brings everyone together. When I first got on the show, I took the money I earned and started going to therapy, working on myself, improving myself, just like Goku,” Schemmel continued as he explained that because of Toriyama's character Goku, he was able to turn his life around.

Fans emotional as Goku voice actor never met Dragon Ball creator

After Schemmel's heartfelt statement on Toriyama's death, fans were left emotional as the duo never had a chance to meet. One fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “They never got to meet each other? Man don’t know why this made me sadder. Can’t separate Sean and Goku, and can’t separate Goku from Toriyama. One in the same tbh.”

Another fan wrote, “In all honesty Sean is the only voice of Goku I have ever known. Yes I’m aware of the other voice actress but I always associate Goku with Sean and just reading all this and seeing how grateful he is like all of us. It really is just beautiful man.” Yet another said, “Schemmel credited Toriyama for not only creating the beloved Dragon Ball series but also for indirectly shaping his life, relationships, and career.”