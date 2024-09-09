One Piece Chapter 1126: Exact release date, time, where to read and more

One Piece, one of the most popular and the longest manga is all set to release Chapter 1126 in the series. With the previous chapter, the Egghead arc is all wrapped up. The next chapter is expected to either officially begin the next arc or will set up the backdrop for it. The MANGA Plus website has revealed the release date of One Piece Chapter 1126. One Piece Chapter 1126 will be released on September 15 (JST).(@onepiecepanel/X)

When will the One Piece Chapter 1126 be released?

According to the official MANGA Plus website, One Piece Chapter 1126 will be released at midnight on Monday, September 16. Most of the international fans residing outside Japan will witness an early daytime release due to the difference in the time zones. To catch the chapter in time, fans can utilise the following table to know the exact time of release.

Time zone Local release time Pacific Daylight Time 8 AM, Sunday, September 15, 2024 Eastern Daylight Time 11 AM, Sunday, September 15, 2024 British Summer Time 4 PM, Sunday, September 15, 2024 Central European Summer Time 5 PM, Sunday, September 15, 2024 Indian Standard Time 8:30 PM, Sunday, September 15, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 11 PM, Sunday, September 15, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 12 AM, Monday, September 16, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 AM, Monday, September 16, 2024

Where to read One Piece Chapter 1126?

The latest chapter of One Piece manga will be available on the MANGA Plus website through a subscription model. You can also access the latest chapter via the Shonen Jump+ app and the Viz Media platform, which offers the most recent three issues of the series for free.

What to expect from One Piece Chapter 1126?

The next arc to be followed in the One Piece manga is the Elbaf arc according to the official announcement, thus, it is expected the focus of the chapter will be on Elbaf in some form or shape. The chapter is expected to set up a backdrop for the next arc either by introducing the island and the characters to the readers or via a conversation between Luffy and co about it. The chapter will also give more clarity over what Jewelry Bonney, Bartholomew Kuma and Vegapunk Lilith will do. It is also yet to be officially announced if they will opt to stay with the crew or not beyond Elbaf.