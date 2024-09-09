 One Piece Chapter 1126: Exact release date, time, where to read and more - Hindustan Times
Monday, Sep 09, 2024
New Delhi oC
One Piece Chapter 1126: Exact release date, time, where to read and more

ByBhavika Rathore
Sep 09, 2024 01:24 PM IST

Read to know the exact release date, time and more about One Piece Chapter 1126.

One Piece, one of the most popular and the longest manga is all set to release Chapter 1126 in the series. With the previous chapter, the Egghead arc is all wrapped up. The next chapter is expected to either officially begin the next arc or will set up the backdrop for it. The MANGA Plus website has revealed the release date of One Piece Chapter 1126.

One Piece Chapter 1126 will be released on September 15 (JST).(@onepiecepanel/X)
One Piece Chapter 1126 will be released on September 15 (JST).(@onepiecepanel/X)

When will the One Piece Chapter 1126 be released?

According to the official MANGA Plus website, One Piece Chapter 1126 will be released at midnight on Monday, September 16. Most of the international fans residing outside Japan will witness an early daytime release due to the difference in the time zones. To catch the chapter in time, fans can utilise the following table to know the exact time of release.

Time zone

Local release time

Pacific Daylight Time

8 AM, Sunday, September 15, 2024

Eastern Daylight Time

11 AM, Sunday, September 15, 2024

British Summer Time

4 PM, Sunday, September 15, 2024

Central European Summer Time

5 PM, Sunday, September 15, 2024

Indian Standard Time

8:30 PM, Sunday, September 15, 2024

Philippine Standard Time

11 PM, Sunday, September 15, 2024

Japanese Standard Time

12 AM, Monday, September 16, 2024

Australia Central Standard Time

12:30 AM, Monday, September 16, 2024

Where to read One Piece Chapter 1126?

The latest chapter of One Piece manga will be available on the MANGA Plus website through a subscription model. You can also access the latest chapter via the Shonen Jump+ app and the Viz Media platform, which offers the most recent three issues of the series for free.

What to expect from One Piece Chapter 1126?

The next arc to be followed in the One Piece manga is the Elbaf arc according to the official announcement, thus, it is expected the focus of the chapter will be on Elbaf in some form or shape. The chapter is expected to set up a backdrop for the next arc either by introducing the island and the characters to the readers or via a conversation between Luffy and co about it. The chapter will also give more clarity over what Jewelry Bonney, Bartholomew Kuma and Vegapunk Lilith will do. It is also yet to be officially announced if they will opt to stay with the crew or not beyond Elbaf.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
