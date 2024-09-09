Tower of God Season 2 Episode 11: Exact release date, time and more

The anime adaptation of SIU's South Korean manhwa Tower of God is gearing up to air the next episode of its sequel. In the previous episode of the animation series, a fight broke out between Horyang and Ran’s party as he misunderstood the former for Devil of the Right Arm. But the real Devil of the Right Arm appears later in the episode and so does Viole who is looking for Horyang. Tower of God Season 2 Episode 11 will be released on Sunday, September 15 (JST).(@anime_ToG/X)

Tower of God Season 2 Episode 11 release date and time

Tower of God Season 2 Episode 11 is scheduled to be released on Sunday, September 15. The episode will be released at 11 pm (JST). This means the episode will be released for international fans in the daytime. Due to the different time zones followed across the globe, the time of release of the episode may differ from country to country. It is advised to follow the below schedule to catch the latest episode just in time.

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Daylight Time Sunday September 15, 2024 7:00 am Eastern Daylight Time Sunday September 15, 2024 10:00 am British Summer Time Sunday September 15, 2024 3:00 pm Central European Summer Time Sunday September 15, 2024 5:00 pm Indian Standard Time Sunday September 15, 2024 7:30 pm Philippine Time Sunday September 15, 2024 10:00 am Japanese Standard Time Sunday September 15, 2024 11:00 pm Australian Central Time Sunday September 15, 2024 11:30 pm

Where to watch Tower of God Season 2 Episode 11?

Fans residing in Japan can watch the latest episode of Tower of God season 2 on local TV networks such as Tokyo MX, Sun Television, KBS Kyoto, and BS Nippon Television.

International fans can watch the episode on streaming platform Crunchyroll and the episode will be released 30 minutes after its airtime in Japan.

What to expect from Tower of God Season 2 Episode 11?

Tower of God Season 2 Episode 11 is titled A Thick and Distant Wall. Based on the events of the previous episode, Viole will enter the giant hand located outside the mysterious girl’s tent. It is suspected that the mysterious girl is the cause of the traps and her next move is to trap Viole the same way. However, trusting in Viole’s capabilities he will soon be able to see through her tricks and catch her red-handed.