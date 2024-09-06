Jujutsu Kaisen 0 live-action stage play coming this year: Release date and more

Gege Akutami's hit shonen series, Jujutsu Kaisen, wasn't always known by its now-familiar name. When the series started back in 2017, it was originally titled Tokyo Metropolitan Curse Technical College and focused on a different protagonist, Yuta Okkotsu, rather than the current main character, Yuji Itadori. Jujutsu Kaisen, initially titled Tokyo Metropolitan Curse Technical College, featured Yuta Okkotsu before focusing on Yuji Itadori.(Weekly Shonen Jumps)

While Jujutsu Kaisen eventually premiered with Yuji in the spotlight, Yuta's role remained huge and he became a major figure in the story. Despite the franchise not yet receiving a live-action television series like Cowboy Bebop or One Piece, Jujutsu Kaisen is set to launch a new live-action stage play that will once again spotlight Yuta and his formidable abilities.

Who is Yuta Okkotsu?

Though Yuta may not be the main character of the ongoing Jujutsu Kaisen storyline after his initial focus in Jujutsu Kaisen 0, he has still made notable appearances in the series. His most recent appearance occurred in the anime's second season, surprising fans with his return.

Crunchyroll and Netflix, the streaming service for JJK, describe Yuta as “a nervous high school student who enrolls in the mysterious Tokyo Jujutsu High School under the guidance of Satoru Gojo after being haunted by the curse of his childhood friend.”

Yuta didn’t play a role in the first season of the anime, nor was he present during the Hidden Inventory Arc or most of the Shibuya Incident Arc. However, in the second season finale, Yuta made a heroic reappearance, saving a young girl from being devoured by a curse.

Jujutsu Tech has identified Okkotsu as the ideal sorcerer to take down Yuji Itadori, who is set to be executed due to Sukuna’s destructive actions in Shibuya.

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 stage play is yet to receive an exact date

Now, the franchise is to expand with a live-action stage play based on Jujutsu Kaisen 0, which will debut this December in Tokyo and continue in Osaka in January.

Japan is no stranger to live-action stage adaptations of popular anime series, and Jujutsu Kaisen has already seen previous plays covering the events of the anime's first season. It makes sense for the franchise to now tell Yuta’s story in this new format, though details about the production remain scarce for now.

For fans who haven’t yet experienced Jujutsu Kaisen 0, the prequel film offers a standalone experience and is available for streaming on both Crunchyroll and Netflix.