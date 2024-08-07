Jujutsu Kaisen creator Gege Akutami shares everything you need to know about Satoru Gojo

Gege Akutami has provided a detailed backstory about Satoru Gojo, the beloved Jujutsu Kaisen character, at an exhibition. JJK fan account @Go_Jover recently shared all 33 questions that the 32-year-old Japanese illustrator answered in a lengthy thread on X, formerly Twitter. In this article, we will explore Akutami's revelations about Gojo. Gege Akutami answers 33 questions about Gojo Satoru

Gojo's biography

In the first set of questions, Akutami revealed Gojo's early life and history, starting with his birthplace, Kyoto, where his clan's main house is located. When asked about whether Gojo sometimes speaks in his local dialect, Akutami said, “Not likely,” adding that “either as a child, he was taken along on missions as part of an ‘elite Jujutsu Sorcerer training’ of the big three clans. Or he just moved to Tokyo when he was little.”

Akutami explained that it was Gojo's wish and not his parents to go to Jujutsu Tech because “he was fed up with his overbearing family.” The mangaka went on to say that both of his parents are alive and have “gained a higher status within the Gojo clan by giving birth to Gojo Satoru, but they are not particularly strong as Jujutsu Sorcerers so they were separated with Gojo at a young stage.”

He explained that this was because his parents couldn't interfere with his education as a sorcerer. Gojo is an only child but has many relatives because he was born in one of the big three clans. However, he did not have “normal interactions” with any of them because he constantly received special treatment from everyone around him.

Gojo's training as a sorcerer at Jujutsu Tech

The interviewer then asked, “In Chapter 96, Ogami and the others saw a kid Gojo walking down the city alone. What was he doing in the middle of the city?” “He ran away from his home and was just wandering around,” Akutami answered before revealing that prior to his training, he had a “fair amount of fun.”

Additionally, Gojo already had experience “fighting curses and exorcising them” before joining Jujutsu tech. Despite the students at Jujutsu Tech being allowed to modify their uniforms based on their tastes and preferences, Gojo never really made any alterations. “Gojo has a pretty plain uniform and hasn't customised it much,” Akutami revealed.

“Does he have a mentor in Jujutsu?” In response to this, Akutami revealed that the “basics of Jujutsu were completed within the Gojo family as he probably did have a mentor there.” “As for his technique, he had to work hard on his own based on remaining records of it.”

The next question delves into how much Gojo charges per mission and his total personal assets. Akutami explained that as a sorcerer, he receives a monthly salary, adding that his status as a Special Grade Sorcerer means that he “probably earns a salary comparable to that of a minister.” Since Gojo is the head of his family, he has “considerable assets.” So, long story short, “Gojo is rich.”

Gojo's personality, likes and dislikes

When asked whether Gojo has any complexes, Akutami said, “Probably not. If I had to say, it would probably be him unable to stop Geto.” The Jujutsu Kaisen creator revealed that at the time of Itadori's death, Gojo was “pissed” before adding that “But I think there is also a part of him that has resigned himself to the death of his comrades.”

The latter part of the questions revolve around Gojo's likes and dislikes and what he is like as a person. According to Akutami, he doesn't really have any particular hobby or experience that makes him happy. “I can't really imagine it but he's probably happy when he meets someone with talent as a Jujutsu Sorcerer,” he said.

Apart from Japanese, Gojo is not fluent in any other language. However, Akutami noted that he “can probably speak a little bit of English.” Whenever Gojo drinks too much alcohol, “he spaces out instantly.” But more so than anything, the “output of his CT” takes the real hit or, in Akutami's words, “starts bugging out.”

The JJK creator also noted how it is quite unlikely for Gojo to have a driver's license. “But even if he has one he would probably pass with a single test and become a paper driver,” he explained. Surprisingly, Akutami thinks that both, Gojo's biggest strength and weakness is “his personality.”

Does Gojo cook? “It's not like he can't cook, but he doesn't very often,” Akutami said. He also said that Gojo prefers beaches over mountains, dogs over cats, bread over rice, and is right-handed.