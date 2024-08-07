Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 266: Exact Release date, time, where to read and more

Gege Akutami’s Jujutsu Kaisen is set to release its 266 chapter. The manga is progressing towards a gripping interaction between Yuji and Sukuna. With the unexpected ending of chapter 265, the audience is intrigued to know more about the next move of the protagonist, Yuji Itadori. As the fans await the development of the story, the Manga Plus website has confirmed the release date of Jujutsu Kaisen’s upcoming chapter. Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 266 will be released on Monday, August 11, 2024, at midnight JST.(@Jujutsu_Kaisen_/X)

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 266 release date and time

The next chapter will be released in Japan on Monday, August 19, at 12 am JST. However, the exact release time varies for international fans based on their time zones.

Time Zone Time Date Day PDT 8:00 AM August 18 Sunday CDT 10:00 AM August 18 Sunday EDT 11:00 AM August 18 Sunday GMT 3:00 PM August 18 Sunday IST 8:30 PM August 18 Sunday ACST 12:30 AM August 19 Monday

Where to read Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 266?

Jujutsu Kaisen fans can read the upcoming Chapter 266 on the Manga Plus website and app. It is also available on the Shonen Jump+ App and the Viz media platform. However, it is important to note that the latter requires a paid subscription plan.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 265 recap

In his previous interaction with Ryomen Sukuna, Yuji shares his Domain Expansion with the antagonist. By initiating the Domain Expansion, he reveals his mundane journey with Sukuna, revisiting his experiences as a child and the things he loved to do. However, Yuji fails to create any emotional impact on Sukuna because Sukuna is unmoved by Yuji’s efforts to connect with him based on pity.

What to expect from Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 266?

As we are still weeks away from the chapter’s release, no concrete spoilers have been shared on social media yet. However, the upcoming chapter is expected to reveal major plot twists. Fans can expect to see unforeseen encounters between Yuji and Sukuna. Additionally, Yuji is speculated to experience a major character development, emerging as the series’ protagonist. It is presumed that in this chapter, he will use his Domain Expansion to unleash a brutal attack on Sukuna, stirring excitement about future plot transformations.