 Season 2 Episode 6: Release date, where to watch and more info
Tuesday, Aug 06, 2024
New Delhi oC
Season 2 Episode 6: Release date, where to watch and more info

By Bhavika Rathore
Aug 06, 2024 02:06 PM IST

Here’s what we know about Tower of God Season 2 Episode 6 before its release.

The South Korean manhwa returned to the screens after four years and served the fans, in anticipation of the next season, just right. To recap the previous episode, fans saw the other side of the tower where Khun assisted Rachel with her everyday basic needs as she maintained her pretence. Later Khun revealed that he aimed to climb to the top of Bam Tower and reclaim his father, Khun Eduan’s title.

The new episode of Tower of God Season 2 will be released on August 11.(@anime_ToG/X)
The new episode of Tower of God Season 2 will be released on August 11.(@anime_ToG/X)

When will the Tower of God Season 2 Episode 6 be released?

According to the official website of the anime, Episode 6 of the sequel will be released on August 11, 2024. The episode will be released in Japan at 11:00 pm JST and will accordingly be released in other parts of the world. However, due to the different time zones, the episode will be released at different times. Fans of the anime can check the release of the latest episode in their country from the following schedule, as reported by Sportskeeda.

Time Zone

Release Day

Release Date

Release Time

Pacific Daylight Time

Sunday

August 11, 2024

7:00 am

Eastern Daylight Time

Sunday

August 11, 2024

10:00 am

British Summer Time

Sunday

August 11, 2024

3:00 pm

Central European Summer Time

Sunday

August 11, 2024

5:00 pm

Indian Standard Time

Sunday

August 11, 2024

7:30 pm

Philippine Time

Sunday

August 11, 2024

10:00 am

Japanese Standard Time

Sunday

August 11, 2024

11:00 pm

Australian Central Time

Sunday

August 11, 2024

11:30 pm

The episode will be available in Japan on local TV networks such as Tokyo MX, Sun TV, BS Nippon Television and KBS Kyoto. For international fans, the latest episode will be available to stream on the official website of Crunchyroll. The fans of the anime residing outside Japan will have to wait 30 minutes more to watch the episode with English subtitles.

What to expect from Tower of God Season 2 Episode 6?

Episode 6 of the Tower of God sequel will be titled Zygaena’s Flower and will mainly focus on what relationship Viole and Hwaryun share especially after Yihwa’s appearance. In addition, following the climax of the previous episode, the series has finally begun to reveal the other side of the Tower. The next episode can hence also provide an update on Khun and his team's climb to reach the top of the tower.

