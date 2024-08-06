Season 2 Episode 6: Release date, where to watch and more info

The South Korean manhwa returned to the screens after four years and served the fans, in anticipation of the next season, just right. To recap the previous episode, fans saw the other side of the tower where Khun assisted Rachel with her everyday basic needs as she maintained her pretence. Later Khun revealed that he aimed to climb to the top of Bam Tower and reclaim his father, Khun Eduan’s title. The new episode of Tower of God Season 2 will be released on August 11.(@anime_ToG/X)

When will the Tower of God Season 2 Episode 6 be released?

According to the official website of the anime, Episode 6 of the sequel will be released on August 11, 2024. The episode will be released in Japan at 11:00 pm JST and will accordingly be released in other parts of the world. However, due to the different time zones, the episode will be released at different times. Fans of the anime can check the release of the latest episode in their country from the following schedule, as reported by Sportskeeda.

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Daylight Time Sunday August 11, 2024 7:00 am Eastern Daylight Time Sunday August 11, 2024 10:00 am British Summer Time Sunday August 11, 2024 3:00 pm Central European Summer Time Sunday August 11, 2024 5:00 pm Indian Standard Time Sunday August 11, 2024 7:30 pm Philippine Time Sunday August 11, 2024 10:00 am Japanese Standard Time Sunday August 11, 2024 11:00 pm Australian Central Time Sunday August 11, 2024 11:30 pm

The episode will be available in Japan on local TV networks such as Tokyo MX, Sun TV, BS Nippon Television and KBS Kyoto. For international fans, the latest episode will be available to stream on the official website of Crunchyroll. The fans of the anime residing outside Japan will have to wait 30 minutes more to watch the episode with English subtitles.

What to expect from Tower of God Season 2 Episode 6?

Episode 6 of the Tower of God sequel will be titled Zygaena’s Flower and will mainly focus on what relationship Viole and Hwaryun share especially after Yihwa’s appearance. In addition, following the climax of the previous episode, the series has finally begun to reveal the other side of the Tower. The next episode can hence also provide an update on Khun and his team's climb to reach the top of the tower.