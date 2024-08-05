Kaiju No. 8 Season 2 release window announced, watch new trailer

The second season of Kaiju No. 8 is now confirmed to be released in 2025. Production I.G. confirmed the news on X, formerly Twitter, on Monday. The announcement featured a new trailer for the show. Based on Naoya Matsumoto's sci-fi manga, Kaiju No. 8 reigned as one of the most anticipated anime series of 2024. Kaiju No. 8 Season 2 is confirmed for a 2025 release(Kaiju No. 8/ Production I.G.)

Kaiju No. 8 Season 2 confirmed for 2025 release

Showrunners gave the green light to Kaiju No. 8 Season 2 right after the first season concluded in June. In light of the unprecedented success of the show, the production house also announced an upcoming compilation film of Season 1, along with a new original episode. Both the film and the episode titled Hoshina's Day Off will hit theatres in Japan in 2025.

While the series hasn't fixed an exact release date as of yet, Kaiju No. 8 Season 2 will follow the premiere of the Season 1 film and special episode next year. The announcement came as the Japanese anime industry celebrates the “No. 8” day and Kafka's birthday on August 5, according to Crunchyroll. The anime streaming giant announced in June that it will simulcast Kaiju No. 8 Season 2 right after it airs in Japan.

What is Kaiju No. 8 about?

The synopsis for Kaiju No. 8, according to Crunchyroll, reads as follows:

“In a world plagued by creatures known as Kaiju, Kafka Hibino aspired to enlist in The Defense Force. He makes a promise to enlist with his childhood friend, Mina Ashiro. Soon, life takes them in separate ways. While employed cleaning up after Kaiju battles, Kafka meets Reno Ichikawa. Reno's determination to join The Defense Force reawakens Kafka's promise to join Mina and protect humanity.”