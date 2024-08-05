HBO releases first teaser for Game of Thrones spin-off A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. Watch

HBO unveiled the first teaser for A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms alongside several other highly anticipated shows, including The Last of Us Season 2 and The White Lotus Season 3. The seven-second clip provides a sneak peek into the pre-Game of Thrones era events with a first proper look at Ser Duncan the Tall, played by Peter Claffey. HBO released the first teaser trailer for Game of Thrones spin-off A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms(Max)

When will A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms air?

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is set to premiere in 2025, with the first episode airing on June 15. HBO first teased the spin-off, which is set 100 years after House of the Dragon and a century before Game of Thrones, in June. At the time, the production house didn't reveal the exact release date. On Sunday, HBO aired the trailer for the upcoming action-fantasy show prior to the House of the Dragon Season 2 Finale on Sunday.

What is A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms about?

The official logline for the GOT spin-off confirms that the show will be set in an era where the Targaryens still hold the power. However, it is not confirmed yet whether any dragons will be featured. The series is based on George R. R. Martin's Tales of Dunk and Egg. The official logline for the show reads:

“A century before the events of Game of Thrones, two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros… a young, naïve but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg. Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne, and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends.”

Who stars in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms?

The lead cast for A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms includes Peter Claffey as Ser Duncan the Tall AKA “Dunk”, Dexter Sol Ansell as Prince Aegon “Egg” Targaryen, Finn Bennett as Aerion “Brightflame” Targaryen, Bertie Carvel as Baelor “Breakspear” Targaryen, Tanzyn Crawford as Tanselle, Daniel Ings as Ser Lyonel Baratheon, “The Laughing Storm”, and Sam Spruell as Maekar Targaryen.