House of the Dragon season 2 new trailer hints at a bloody Targaryen civil war to come. Watch

On Tuesday, Warner Bros. dropped a new trailer for House of the Dragon season 2, teasing fans about the war-heavy storyline in the Game of Thrones prequel series. Dragon fire and feuding factions rain down in the trailer that shows how House Targaryen's dynasty is in jeopardy as a civil war is imminent – a battle for the Iron Throne. The eight-episode season will premiere on June 16. Also read: House of the Dragon season 2 trailer A new trailer for House of the Dragon season 2 is here.

Are you Team Green or Team Black?

The new trailer teases the conflict between Rhaenyra Targaryen and the king's firstborn son, Aegon. Based on George RR Martin's novel Fire & Blood, the new season is setting up the book's storyline known as Dance of the Dragons, which pits the Targaryen family against each other.

The trailer sets the stage for the Targaryen civil war as King Aegon II usurps Rhaenyra's throne. The Blacks, led by Rhaenyra and Daemon, plan an invasion of King's Landing to claim the Iron Throne. Meanwhile, the Greens, those loyal to Aegon, plan a defence. The trailer features many shots of the fiery, bloody war to come and the political machinations along with what appears to be a visit to the Wall.

Watch House of the Dragon season 2's new trailer:

More about the show

HBO's hit Game of Thrones spin-off House of the Dragon season 2, is set to premiere in June. The new season will continue the story of the Targaryen dynasty, which takes place nearly 200 years before the events in Game of Thrones.

Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, Rhys Ifans, Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall and Matthew Needham are returning cast members. Abubakar Salim, Gayle Rankin, Freddie Fox and Simon Russell Beale join as new members in the series.

The first season of House of the Dragon premiered in August 2022. It was renewed for a second season after drawing record-breaking ratings for HBO.