House of the Dragon season 2 teaser: No war so bloody as a war between dragons. Watch

House of the Dragon season 2: HBO unveiled the first teaser for the highly anticipated Game of Thrones prequel series, House of the Dragon, during the CCXP, a fan expo in Sao Paulo, Brazil on Saturday. Safe to say: the teaser promised an all-out dragon war. Also read: House of the Dragon season 2 to premiere in 2024 early summer Emma D’Arcy as Rhaenyra Targaryen in House of the Dragon season 2.

Watch House of the Dragon season 2

War wages in Westeros. The second season of House of the Dragon will continue to follow the Targaryen dynasty and their struggles for power in Westeros. “There is no war so hateful to the Gods as a war between kin,” Rhaenys Targaryen, the Queen Who Never Was, said in the teaser.

She added, “And no war so bloody as a war between dragons.” The more than a minute long teaser included a glimpse of Alicent Hightower acknowledging, “Many will die, and the victor will eventually ascend the throne.”

About the show

Set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, the Emmy-nominated House of the Dragon is based on events detailed in George RR Martin’s Fire and Blood, a chronicle of the rise and fall of the Targaryen dynasty. The series launched in 2022 with the coronation of King Viserys I, who eventually named his eldest child, Rhaenyra Targaryen, his official heir.

More about House of the Dragon season 2

Aside from Emma D'Arcy and Matt Smith, House of the Dragon season 2 will feature once again Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower, Eve Best as Rhaenys Targaryen, Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velarion, Fabien Frankel as Ser Criston Cole, Ewan Mitchell as Aemond Targaryen, Tom Glynn-Carney as Aegon Targaryen, Sonoya Mizuno as Mysaria and Rhys Ifans as Ser Otto Hightower.

House of the Dragon season 2 will have a shorter run than season 1 – eight episodes instead of 10 – and as per new showrunner Ryan Condal, this time the series will be much slower. HBO premieres season 2 of House of the Dragon next year, a specific release date is yet to be announced. In November, HBO CEO Casey Bloys had confirmed that season 2 of the fantasy drama series would premiere in ‘early summer’ 2024.

