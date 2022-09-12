Exclusive: House of the Dragon's Matt Smith says show isn't new Game of Thrones, calls it family drama 'with dragons'

In just a few episodes, House of the Dragon has managed to undo a lot of the ‘damage’ created by the final season of the Game of Thrones. The spin-off fantasy series is set two centuries before the original, and the show is being received well. One of the highlights of the show has been Matt Smith who plays the new fan favourite Daemon Targaryen. The actor recently opened up about the similarities and the differences between the two shows. Also read: House of the Dragon episode 3 review: Matt Smith shines as an action star

House of the Dragon takes place in the same fictional world but when the continent Westeros was ruled by the Targaryens, aided by their mighty dragons. Many have compared the two shows, obviously, since both are in the same universe and both are based on the works of author George RR Martin. But Matt clarifies, "I watched all eight seasons of Thrones. I had a lot of friends in it, and I’d been a fan along with everyone else who watched it, so I felt I had a sense and an idea of the world that we would see in House of the Dragon. But I think it’s important to state that we are not making that show. We are trying to make something that whilst it is based in the same world and invariably has the same tone; it is something original with a new set of actors and a new feeling and a new direction.”

In fact, Matt Smith says the show has elements of a family drama as it involves the power struggles between the powerful members of House Targaryen. “Targaryens are a family at war. And that’s a story that happens again and again throughout history. In some ways, they are a normal family, but in others, they are a very strange family – with dragons,” he adds.

House of the Dragon is based on Martin’s Fire & Blood. It was a spin-off companion book to his series A Song of Ice and Fire, which had inspired Game of Thrones. Directed by Miguel Sapochnik, Clare Kilner, Geeta Vasant Patel and Greg Yaitanes, the series has been executive produced by George R. R. Martin, Ryan Condal, and Miguel Sapochnik, along with Sara Hess, Jocelyn Diaz, Vince Gerardis and Ron Schmidt.

House of the Dragon, which also stars Paddy Considine, Olivia Cooke, Emma D'Arcy, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Sonoya Mizuno, Fabien Frankel, and Rhys Ifans, streams Disney+ Hotstar in India, with a new episode releasing every Monday at 6.30 am.

