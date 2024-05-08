Game of Thrones star Ian Gelder, who played Kevan Lannister, dies at 74

Renowned for his portrayal of Kevan Lannister in HBO's epic series 'Game of Thrones', actor Ian Gelder has passed away at the age of 74. Tributes pour in for beloved actor Ian Gelder, known for his warmth and talent(Game of Thrones/HBO)

The news of Gelder's demise was confirmed by his husband, Ben Daniels, who shared the heartbreaking announcement on social media.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

In a post on Instagram, Daniels expressed his profound grief, stating, "It is with huge huge sadness and a heavy heart broken into a million pieces that I'm leaving this post to announce the passing of my darling husband and life partner Ian Gelder."

“Ian was diagnosed with bile duct cancer in December and yesterday he passed at 13.07. I’d stopped all work to be his carer but neither of us had any idea that it would all be so fast. He was my absolute rock and we’d been partners for more than 30 years. If we weren’t together we spoke to each other everyday. He was the kindest, most generous spirited and loving human being. He was a wonderful wonderful actor and everyone who worked with him was touched by his heart and light. I honestly don’t know what I’ll do without him by my side.”

ALSO READ| Furiosa first reviews: George Miller's Mad Max prequel hailed as a ‘triumph’ with particular praise for Chris Hemsworth

Daniels revealed that Gelder had been battling bile duct cancer since December, and his passing came swiftly.

Describing Gelder as his "absolute rock," Daniels reminisced about their three-decade-long partnership, emphasizing Gelder's kindness, generosity, and unwavering love.

Hollywood in tears, pouring tributes for Ian

Tributes began pouring in from fellow actors and industry peers, offering condolences and sharing fond memories of Gelder.

Matt Lanter extended his love and prayers to Daniels, while Richard E. Grant expressed sorrow over the loss of Ian.

Leslie Bibb and Missi Pyle also conveyed their heartfelt condolences, reflecting on Gelder's immense light and compassion.

ALSO READ| K-pop star Hyuna reveals how she survived only on a one-piece sushi

Ian Gelder's talent and warmth endeared him to audiences worldwide, particularly his portrayal of Kevan Lannister in 'Game Of Thrones', a character that earned him admiration from fans and colleagues alike. (ANI)