Furiosa first reviews: George Miller's Mad Max prequel hailed as a ‘triumph’ with particular praise for Chris Hemsworth

The first reviews of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga are here! The prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road, which is helmed by acclaimed director George Miller, had an early screening this week, and if first reviews are to be believed, it appears that another action epic is on the hands this summer. (Also read: George Miller's 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga' set for world premiere at Cannes Film Fest) Anya Taylor-Joy in a still from Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.

First reviews for Furiosa

IndieWire film critic David Ehrlich took to his X handle and wrote, "Brings me great joy to report that ‘Furiosa’ is really, really f*****g good. Operates in an extremely different gear than ‘Fury Road’ (in ways that I suspect will frustrate some people), but also manages to make that movie even richer while carving its own legend in the wasteland.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic Erik Davis praised the performances and wrote, “George Miller’s #Furiosa is powerhouse action filmmaking at its absolute best! A ferocious & relentlessly paced epic that expands the story of Furiosa and the Wasteland while delivering the craziest chases, the most bombastic characters & just plain stunning cinematography. Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth equally dive all the way into the Wasteland, and both deliver some incredible stuff. There’s one War Rig sequence that blew my mind - an instant classic. I love the #MadMax movies and I loved this film. Start your engines!”

Comparison with Mad Max: Fury Road

Therese Lacson of Collider pointed to the comparisons with the 2015 release and said, “I would and could easily watch 15 hours of Anya Taylor Joy and Alyla Browne as #Furiosa, however much of her film struggles with inconsistent pacing due to the segmented story. This won't match up to Fury Road's splendor but it also doesn't need to.”

Critic Simon Thompson said, “Jesus George Miller! #Furiosa engulfs you. At times it almost seems to exceed the canvas of the #IMAX format it is THAT big - and yet at times has a deeply affecting intimacy. Echoing cinematic elements from the 50s through the 80s, it’s a rich, smart vision the cast revels in.”

Praise for Chris Hemsworth

Peter Grey of The AU Review also praised the film and wrote in particular praise for Chris Hemsworth, “Now that I can say so, #Furiosa is a BLAST! Made in the spirit of FURY ROAD, it’s still its own beast that thrives on exaggerated action and characters. Anya Taylor-Joy makes the character her own, but this is Chris Hemsworth’s chance to prove his worth as a character actor.”

The strong early praise has left fans excited for the prequel. Mad Max: Fury Road also opened to wide acclaim in 2015 and ended up winning 6 Oscars, including Best Film Editing, Best Production Design, and Best Costume Design.

Furiosa will have its world premiere at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival this month. It releases in Indian theatres on May 23.