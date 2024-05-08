K-pop star Hyuna reveals how she survived only on a one-piece sushi

Although South Korean pop star Hyuna has publicly addressed her struggle with eating disorders for years, she has not opened up about it in detail. K-pop Star Hyuna Faces Health Challenges Due to Extreme Diet and Fainting Spells(File)

The K-pop oldcomer who was only 15 when she beamed on the music scene, finally recognized herself. She confessed she managed to eat only a “single piece” of sushi a day to stay at 88 lbs (40kg).

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

This extreme diet had some ramifications as it took a toll on her health, leading to serious consequences.

During her early years, Hyuna pushed through hectic schedules while subsisting on minimal food. “Back then, I’d survive on a single piece of kimbap while pushing through all the scheduled activities. And that destroyed me. By 26, I was so unhealthy,” she recalled.

ALSO READ| Fans spot a ‘kaala teeka’ in Alia Bhatt's Met Gala look: ‘So Indian, so precious’

Hyuna ‘survive on a single piece of kimbap’

The toll on her body became evident when she developed peripheral neuritis, a condition characterized by fainting spells due to insufficient food intake.

She shared, “Whenever my weight dropped too low, it would trigger it. I would faint after surviving on just one piece of kimbap. I fainted 12 times in a month.”

In 2020, Hyuna faced health challenges while filming a music video for her album I’m Not Cool. Fainting episodes persisted, and she continued to struggle.

Addressing one such incident, she wrote on Instagram, “I was happily dancing, but I collapsed again, so I was very upset because my body didn’t allow me to do what I wanted 100 percent.”

Her blood pressure plummeted to 70/40, preventing her from continuing the shoot.

Depression and panic disorder also plagued the K-pop veteran

In 2019, she confirmed her diagnosis, shedding light on the mental health battles she fought alongside her physical struggles.

ALSO READ| Why is Bill Maher ready to quit stand-up comedy?

Despite these hardships, Hyuna’s career has been remarkable. She initially debuted as part of the girl group Wonder Girls in 2007, later leaving the group and returning to the industry with 4Minute.

She also formed the musical duo Trouble Maker and released 10 solo albums.