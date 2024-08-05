Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 6 release date, time and more; check details inside

The popular Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest is all set to reveal the next in the anime series plot with its latest episode. The previous episode ended with a shot of Touka surrounded by the incapacitated Fairy Tail Guild. This end certainly anticipated fans for what is to come next in the anime. Next episode of Fairy Tail: 100 Years of Quest will be released on Sunday, August 11.(@fairytail_PR/X)

When will Fairy Tail: 100 Years of Quest Episode 6 be released?

The plot will unfurl with Episode 6 of the anime which will be released on Sunday, August 11. The episode will be released in Japan at 5:30 pm JST and will accordingly be released in other parts of the world. The time of release of the anime episode will differ due to differences in regions. However, international fans can utilise the following schedule of release to catch the episode just in time, as reported by Sportskeeda.

Time zones Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 1:30 am Sunday August 11, 2024 Eastern Daylight Time 4:30 am Sunday August 11, 2024 British Summer Time 9:30 am Sunday August 11, 2024 Central European Summer Time 10:30 am Sunday August 11, 2024 Indian Standard Time 2:00 pm Sunday August 11, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 4:30 pm Sunday August 11, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 6:00 pm Sunday August 11, 2024

The episode will be broadcast on local TV networks in Japan such as Tokyo TV and TV Osaka among others. International fans can watch new episodes on streaming giants including Amazon Prime Video, Crunchyroll and Netflix via the subscription model. The latest episode of Fairy Tail: 100 Years of Quest is also available on Muse Asia’s YouTube channel.

What to expect from Fairy Tail:100 Years of Quest Episode 6?

Episode 5 of the anime established that the current state of Team Natsu cannot defeat Mercphobia. Hence next episode will prioritise the battle between Team Natsu standing against Mercphobia. While it seems tough for Team Natsu to win, the team may get a sudden power-up to defeat their nemesis. Another possible plot could be the introduction of a new character which will aid the team in the battle. The plot provides the perfect opportunity to introduce one of the other Dragon Gods.