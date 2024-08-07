Chainsaw Man Chapter 174: Release date, where to read and more info

The popular manga Chainsaw Man recently released Chapter 173 which saw the successful rescue of War Evil from Pochita’s stomach. However, it left the fans of the manga in anticipation of whether War Devil Yoru would now dive into the fray to regain possession of the nuclear weapons or not. Fans need not ponder on this for long as the official website of MANGAPlus dropped the release date of Chainsaw Man Chapter 174. Chainsaw Man Chapter 174 will be released on Wednesday, August 14, 2024.(@ChainsawShots/X)

When will the Chainsaw Man Chapter 174 be released?

The next chapter of the Chainsaw Man will be released on Wednesday, August 14, 2024, at midnight (JST). This means most of the international fans will have access to the latest chapter during the daytime. Due to the difference in the timezone of various regions, Chapter 174 will be released at different times. Fans of the manga can utilise the following schedule to know the time of release in their country, as reported by Sportskeeda

Timezone Local date and time Pacific Daylight Time 8 AM, Tuesday, August 13, 2024 Eastern Daylight Time 11 AM, Tuesday, August 13, 2024 British Summer Time 4 PM, Tuesday, August 13, 2024 Central European Summer Time 5 PM, Tuesday, August 13, 2024 Indian Standard Time 8:30 PM, Tuesday, August 13, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 11PM, Tuesday, August 13, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 12 AM, Wednesday, August 14, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 AM, Wednesday, August 14, 2024

Viz Media and MANGAPlus Service provide free access to the latest chapter of the manga. The chapter will also be available on the Shonen Jump+ app which works on a subscription-based model. These are the official sources to read the latest chapter as they support the original manga.

What to expect from Chainsaw Man Chapter 174?

The purpose of Ear Devil fighting Pochita was heavily scrutinised and it will become clear through the next chapter of the manga. Surely, Public Safety will require something from Pochita’s stomach as they were searching for answers to whether is it possible to retrieve things from the entity’s digestive system. War Devil Yoru is also close by as she confirmed this fact and will be required to retrieve the nuclear weapons soon. The next chapter can end with a three-way standoff between Yoshida, Pochita and War Devil and the new Primal Devil might make an appearance.