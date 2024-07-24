Chainsaw Man Chapter 173: Exact release date, time, where to watch and more

Chainsaw Man is one of the most tracked mangas by fans and also has an anime series with the same name. The previous episode of the name, Chapter 172, saw the uprooting of the concept and being of Ear from the Chainsaw Universe as the Hero of Hell at the Ear Devil. This had fans speculating if it is a permanent change or a set-up for a battle between Yoru and Chainsaw Man where the latter will make the former throw up all the concepts he has eaten. Thus fans cannot wait for the release of the next chapter. Chainsaw Man Chapter 173 will be released on Tuesday, August 6, 2024.(@ChainsawShots/X)

When will Chainsaw Man Chapter 173 be released?

Chainsaw Man will be on a break for a week and the next chapter will be released on August 6, 2024, at midnight JST. The previous chapter focused on Denji’s turn into the Hero of Hell who initiated fights with Hunter Squads, as reported by Sportskeeda. The release schedule differs for different regions of the world, you can check the timezone below:

Timezone Time Date

Pacific Daylight Time (PDT) 8 am August 6

Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) 11 am August 6

British Summer Time (BST) 4 pm August 6

Central European Summer 5 pm August 6

Time (CEST)

Indian Standard Time (IST) 8:30 pm August 6

Australia Central Standard 12:30 am August 6

Time

Where to read Chainsaw Man Chapter 173?

Fans of the Chainsaw Man manga have access to the next chapter via Viz Media’s official website. It will also be available to manga readers on Shueisha’s Manga Plus platform, Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. While Viz Media’s website and Manga Plus platform are free sources for reading new chapters of Chainsaw Man, the app consists of a subscription model.

What to expect from Chainsaw Man Chapter 173?

The latest edition of the manga might witness a confrontation between Yoru and Chainsaw Man in order to expel all the concepts he has devoured. Another possible course of the chapter could be Hero of Hell starting combat with numerous devils because of the subtle hints dropped about Devil Hunter having ulterior motives to go after Chainsaw Man despite knowing the risk of losing the concept of ear entirely.