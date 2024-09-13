One Piece Chapter 1126 spoilers: Vanishing crew, Blackbeard's moves and Laffite’s mission as Elbaf arc approaches

{Warning! This article contains huge spoilers for One Piece Chapter 1126} One Piece Chapter 1126 will be released on September 16 (JST).(@onepiecepanel/X)

Popular manga, One Piece, is almost at the end of its Egghead arc and setting up the stage for the introduction of its next, Elbaf arc. One Piece Chapter 1126 will be released at midnight on Monday, September 16 (JST). The unexpected disappearances of Luffy, Nami and other members of Straw Hats hint at the end of its current arc in the next chapter. The next episode's spoilers reveal some occurrences that will lead readers into the Elbaf arc.

Also Read: Blue Lock Chapter 276: Exact release date, time, where to read and more

One Piece Chapter 1126 spoilers

Bartolomeo’s dilemma and Blackbeard’s strategy

One Piece Chapter 1126 will be titled ‘Compensation,’ and the cover story will follow Yamato enjoying soba in Kuri when he learns from the girl in the shop that her co-workers are missing. The issue opens with the Giant Warrior’s ship, which later in the issue will finally be named Great Eirik. On the ship, the party continues with Oimo and Kashii as they explain what happened in Water 7 after 2 years ago.

They found Dorry and Brogy landing punches on each other as they had broken their weapons. They suggested that the two return to Elbaf to get new weapons before they resumed their duel. Nami then asks the two if they will continue fighting, to which the duo says yes. Nami ridicules their actions, but Luffy and Usopp rebuke her for not learning any lessons from the Little Garden. It was later revealed that the crew was hallucinating because of an absinthe they were drinking called the Green Fairy. Bonney is sitting on Kuma’s lap, smiling as they watch the horizon together.

The spoilers then cut to Galter Island, where Bartolomeo burned Shanks’ flag in the cover story of the previous chapter. He is now tied and kneeled before Shanks along with his in captivation. Bartolomeo begs for forgiveness, to which Shanks’ doctor gives him a vial of poison and asks him to make Luffy drink it within a month. Bartolomeo drinks the poison himself and laments about not being able to see Luffy become the pirate king when Hongo reveals that there is no poison in the vial, and Shanks lets them go.

The Going Luffy- senpai jets out at full speed when Bartolomeo explains he thought Shanks was scary but was just naive. At the same time, Shanks smiles in Red Force, thinking about Luffy having someone who cares so much for him on his side. Yosopp appears and asks Shanks and Ben Backman to move out of his way right before he shoots to blow up Bartolomeo’s ships. The narrator speaks of their unknown fate as their ship sunk near the island.

The spoilers then focus on the Hachinosu, where Blackbeard has returned and is holding a meeting with his nakamas while Avalo Pizarro controls the island’s giant skull, which has some bandages over it due to Garp and Koby’s attacks. Pizarro is also helping with the reconstruction of the island. Pizarro’s captain reprimands him for letting Koby and Gecko Moria slip while appreciating Kuzan’s success in capturing Garp. Pizarro argues that everything worked out in the end when Kuzan underscores his intentions were originally to kill Garp.

The focus then cuts to Garp being held in a dark cell, covered with shackles. Charlotte Pudding is also present in the meeting, and Blackbeard mentions securing her. He then contacts Laffite, stationed at the Naval Company UMIT Shipping Headquarters.

Also Read: Park Hyung Sik and Heo Joon Ho confirmed to lead upcoming SBS K-drama

Laffite’s mission

Laffitte is seen monitoring the Revolutionary Army’s efforts to cut off supplies to Mariejois by setting fire to ships in the port. Blackbeard warns him not to get distracted by the chaos, and Laffitte assures him that he’s got it under control. Meanwhile, Caribou, Catarina Devon, and Van Augur arrive at Hachinosu Island, where Pizarro pulls their ship out of the water to take them to a meeting.

The scene then shifts to the Eirik, where the crew hasn't reached Elbaf despite two days of sailing from Egghead. It’s revealed that the Thousand Sunny, with Luffy, Zoro, Nami, Usopp, Sanji, and Chopper, has mysteriously vanished. The remaining crew members, including the other Straw Hats, Bonney, Kuma, Vegapunk Lilith, and the Giants, are left in confusion.

The chapter focuses on Nami, who wakes up in a vast room made of what looks like LEGO pieces. She is dressed in a Viking-style outfit and carries a sword, bringing the chapter to its end.