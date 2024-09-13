Blue Lock Chapter 276: Exact release date, time, where to read and more

Good news for the fans of popular manga, Blue Lock as it has not announced a break so fans can expect the release of the new chapter next week. The previous chapter of the manga saw Rin Itoshi run away from Shidou, diagonally to reach Charles’ rabona crosses first when Sae phantom challenges him again. Thanks to Isagi’s interference, Rin manages to think of a new way to score and achieves his ideal goal for Paris X Gen. Blue Lock Chapter 276 will be released on Wednesday, September 18 (JST).(@Blue_Lock_En/X)

Blue Lock Chapter 276 release date and time

Blue Lock Chapter 276 is scheduled to be released at midnight on Wednesday, September 18 (JST). International fans will see a daytime release of the next chapter on Tuesday, September 17. The time of release of the chapter may differ across countries due to the different timezones followed. Fans can utilise the following table to know the exact time of release in their country.

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 8 am Tuesday September 17 Eastern Daylight Time 11 am Tuesday September 17 British Summer Time 4 pm Tuesday September 17 Central European Summer Time 5 pm Tuesday September 17 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm Tuesday September 17 Philippine Standard Time 11 pm Tuesday September 17 Japanese Standard Time 12 am Wednesday September 18 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Wednesday September 18

Where to read Blue Lock Chapter 276?

The next chapter will be available to read manga reader service set up by Kodansha called K manga. Fans can gain access to the service through either a website or mobile application. However, the service is available only to those in the United States and a subscription will be required to read the latest chapter.

What to expect from Blue Lock Chapter 276?

In the previous chapter, Rin scored his perfect goal but at the cost of his bleeding nose. The striker might want to continue the game but the former may be subbed out according to the regulations of the sport to take care of his nose. Isagi can utilise the decision-making periods on the bench to discuss Rin’s ideal goal with hIori Yo. The chapter can also raise curtains on the fact, if Rin successfully defeated Sae’s phantom or will it continue to haunt him.