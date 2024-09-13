Park Hyung Sik and Heo Joon Ho confirmed to lead upcoming SBS K-drama

Treasure Island is set to release in 2025. Park Hyung Sik and Heo Joon Ho have been confirmed to star in the show. It has been declared that both actors will be playing the lead roles in the series. The drama has been written by Lee Myung Hee and directed by Jin Chang Gyu. Actors Park Hyung Sik and Heo Joon Ho will be starring together in Treasure Island.(Instagram)

SBS Drama's confirmation announced

On September 13, SBS announced its new cast members for the upcoming drama ‘Treasure Island.’ In the caption, they wrote, “A combination that couldn't be more perfect than this Park Hyung Sik and Heo Joon Ho.” The announcement also gave the audience a glimpse of the actors' roles.

It further described, “The story of a man who hacked a political slush fund account worth 2 trillion won to survive, and a man who killed without knowing he was hacked losing the 2 trillion won.”

Park Hyung Sik and Heo Joon Ho's characters explored

Park Hyung Sik is also known for his performances in High Society, Doctor Slump, Suits, Soundtrack #1, and Our Blooming Youth. In the upcoming drama Treasure Island, he will play the role of Seo Dong Joo. The character is extremely ambitious and double-faced. He is appointed as the head of the Public Affairs team of Daesan Group. Even though he looks loyal to the organisation, Dong Joo is internally waiting for a chance to take over the entire Daesan group.

Meanwhile, Heo Joon Ho will play the character of Yum Jang Sun, a wealthy professor formerly part of the NIS, or the National Intelligence Service. This man will play an important role in secretly controlling the kingmakers and all of society. Jang Sun likes to be in charge, and he treats everyone like puppets that he can move around. Eventually, Dong Joo and he will cross paths, unleashing mystery and drama.