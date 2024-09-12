Korean actor Ha Ji-won of Secret Garden fame visits India; wears Kasavu for Onam. See pics

Korean actor Ha Ji-won, best known to K-drama fans in India through shows such as Secret Garden, Empress Ki, and The King 2 Hearts, is currently on a trip to India. She shared a series of pictures on Instagram from her travels in what appears to be a southern state, possibly Kerala. (Also Read: Extraordinary You actor Jung Gun Joo wrapped up in dating rumours with YouTuber; agency shares official statement) Ha Ji-won, Ahn Jae-hong and Kim Dae-ho are shooting for Massage Road in India.

Ha Ji-won’s trip to India

Ha first shared a picture with Ahn Jae-hong, known for Fight for My Way and Be Melodramatic, and show announcer Kim Dae-ho with a camel at a beach earlier this week. “Excited nervous and touched,” she wrote, sharing a behind-the-scenes picture of their road trip documentary Massage Road. While she did not confirm which state she is in India, fans have been guessing she’s in Kerala.

On Thursday, she shared numerous pictures on her Instagram, captioning one of them, “What kind of massage actually in India????” One picture shows her, Kim, and Ahn dressed in traditional kasavu clothing, with Ha in an ivory and gold saree and Kim, Ahn in mundus, ahead of Onam. Another set of pictures shows her interacting with the locals by the beach. The third shows her posing for a picture with her co-stars.

Numerous fans commented on her posts, welcoming her to India. “Welcome to India,” commented one fan under a picture. Another wrote, “I can’t believe you’re in India (heart eyes emoji).” Another was thrilled she wrote a saree, commenting, “Empress Ki in Saree!!! Oh my heart.”

Massage Road documentary

According to other posts on her page, she is in the country to shoot for Massage Road, a Korean road trip documentary that explores massage traditions of different countries. According to reports, MBC show Massage Road will see the trio visit massage masters from Thailand, India, Sweden, Finland, and the United States for 27 days.