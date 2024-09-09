Extraordinary You actor Jung Gun Joo wrapped up in dating rumours with YouTuber; agency shares official statement

South Korean actor Jung Gun Joo, of Extraordinary You fame, was recently involved in dating rumours with a famed YouTuber. His agency, Saram Entertainment, has since quashed these speculations, which caused a frenzy among online fans. The entertainment company, which also represents Squid Game Season 2 actress Park Gyu Young, officially responded to these rumours spreading like wildfire in online communities. Extraordinary You actor Jung Gun Joo's company dismissed his dating rumours with YouTuber 'Seoyeon' on September 9. (Instagram)

On September 9, Saram Entertainment stated, “The two are just close acquaintances,” as reported by Korean media outlet Money S.

Netizens seemingly blew the link between Jung Gun Joo, 29, and Nam Seo Yeon, 21, after connecting the dots between a series of photos, hinting at their twinning outfits. Singling out social media posts of the K-drama actor and YouTuber (known for her channel ‘SEOYEON’), netizens directed their attention to the duo possibly being at the same location by matching the timing. The photos supposedly pointed out that the two were cooling off at the same ‘baeksuk’ (Korean chicken stew) restaurant, as reported by AllKpop.

Matching hoodies: Netizens speculated Jung Gun Joo and Nam Seo Yeon were sporting a couple's item

Jung Gun Joo (@jrjswn) posted his snap on Instagram on May 16. Coincidentally, YouTuber Nam Seo Yeon (@_sxxyeon_) shared hers around the same time on May 19. (Instagram)

About Jung Gun Joo

Born in 1995, the much-adored K-drama star is widely recognised for entering the entertainment industry through K-pop rock band DAY6’s music video "I Like You." He started gaining a solid fan following after starring in MBC’s 2019 fantasy rom-com series Extraordinary You alongside Rowoon, Kim Hye Yoon, Lee Jae Wook, Kim Young Dae, Lee Na Eun, and Lee Tae Ri.

After his new-found fame, he participated in shows like Oh My Baby, True Beauty, The Secret Romantic Guesthouse and Bitter Sweet Hell. In 2023, he made his movie debut with the award-winning sports biopic Rebound.

About Nam Seo Yeon

Born in 2003, the popular vlogger has over 550,000 subscribers on YouTube and 315,000 on Instagram. Her YouTube channel ‘SEOYEON’ is an aesthetic hub for ‘Get Ready With Me,’ makeup and travel vlogs.