BTS' RM donates 100 million won to support veterans on his 30th birthday: ‘Hope this can provide some small help’

BTS leader RM has donated 100 million won ($74,600) to the Everyone's Veterans Dream project to support veterans. As reported by Korea JoongAng Daily, he took the step on Thursday on the occasion of his 30th birthday. Citing BTS agency BigHit Music, the report further said that RM made the donation as part of the Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs' Uniform Worker Appreciation Campaign. (Also Read | BTS leader RM pens a special letter for ARMY on 30th birthday: I’ll come back bravely) BTS' RM turned 30 on September 12.

RM made a donation on his birthday

It aims to promote appreciation and respect for uniformed workers, which includes members of the armed forces, police, firefighters and prison officers. The funds will support people who "have received, and continue to receive, the national merit alongside bereaved families of uniformed service members".

"I have recently come to feel the dedication of so many people to our country. I hope this contribution can provide some small help to all the heroes who are committed to our nation and to those working for peace. I would like to express my sincere thanks to the ARMY for always showering me with love and congratulations," RM, aka Kim Namjoon, said.

RM made donations earlier too

He also made donations earlier. Last year, he donated 100 million won to the Korean Society of Legal Medicine to support professional training. Before that, he donated to the Overseas Korean Cultural Heritage Foundation to support the restoration and preservation of Korean artefacts abroad. RM has also served as an honorary ambassador for the Defense Ministry's Agency for KIA Recovery & Identification since May 2023.

About RM

RM made his official debut as a member of BTS in 2013. RM: Right People, Wrong Place, his documentary film, is set to premiere at the Busan International Film Festival. It will be held from October 2.

RM is a part of BTS featuring six other members--Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook. Currently, he is serving in the South Korean military. He began his military service on December 11 last year. He will finish his service in 2025. Recently, RM released his new song, Neva Play, in collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion.